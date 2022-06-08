Infographic: How Campbell Soup (CPB) performed in Q3 2022

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 7% year-over-year to $2.1 billion. Organic sales growth was 9%.

Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company was $188 million, or $0.62 per share, compared to $160 million, or $0.52 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS rose 37% to $0.70.

For the full year of 2022, Campbell expects net sales growth to range between flat to up 1% on a reported basis and up 1-2% on an organic basis. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.75-2.85.

Prior performance