Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
CPB Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Campbell Soup’s Q2 2024 financial results
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales totaled $2.5 billion, down 1% on both a reported and organic basis compared to the same period a year ago.
Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company were $203 million, or $0.68 per share, compared to $232 million, or $0.77 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS remained flat at $0.80.
Both revenue and earnings surpassed estimates.
For fiscal year 2024, net sales growth is expected to be down 0.5% to up 1.5% compared to the previous year. Organic sales growth is expected to be flat to up 2% versus last year. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $3.09-3.15.
The stock dipped 1% in premarket hours on Wednesday, following the announcement.
Prior performance
