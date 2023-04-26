Categories Earnings, Health Care

BSX Earnings: Highlights of Boston Scientific’s Q1 2023 results

Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for the second quarter and fiscal 2023.

  • First-quarter net sales increased 12% year-over-year on a reported basis to $3.39 billion
  • Net income attributable to stockholders was $300 million or $0.21 per share, compared to $97 million or $0.07 per share last year
  • Adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, increased to $0.47 per share in the three-month period from $0.39 per share in the year-ago quarter
  • The management expects net sales to increase between 6.5% and 8.5%, on a reported basis, in the second quarter
  • Reported profit is expected to be in the range of $0.23 per share to $0.27 per share in the June quarter
  • The guidance for adjusted second-quarter earnings per share is $0.48-$0.50
  • In the full fiscal year, net sales are expected to grow in the range of 8.5% to 10.5%

Stocks you may like:

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Medtronic (MDT)

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Pfizer (PFE)

 

 

Most Popular

Key highlights from Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Q1 2023 earnings results

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported total revenue of $1.02 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 1.3% from the same period a year ago. US same-store

Earnings: Highlights of Eli Lilly & Company’s (LLY) Q1 2023 results

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) on Thursday reported lower earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023. The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical

Infographic: How Altria Group (MO) performed in Q1 2023

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues decreased 2.9% year-over-year to $5.7 billion. Net earnings declined 8.8% to $1.78 billion while EPS fell

Tags

BiotechnologyMedical Devices

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top