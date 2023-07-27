BSX Earnings: Highlights of Boston Scientific’s Q2 2023 results

Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023.
- The company reported net sales of $3.599 billion for Q2, representing an 11% year-over-year increase, and an 11.6% growth on an organic basis
- Net income attributable to stockholders, on an unadjusted basis, was $261 million, compared to $246 million in the year-ago period
- Net income per share came in at $0.18 per share, slightly higher than the $0.17 per share reported last year
- Second-quarter adjusted earnings increased to $0.53 per share from $0.44 per share in the same period of last year
- The management expects net sales to grow in the range of 10.5% to 11.5% in fiscal 2023 on a reported basis, and 10-11% on an organic basis
- Full-year net income, including special items, is expected to be between $0.87 per share and $0.93 per share; the forecast for adjusted EPS is $1.96-$2.00
