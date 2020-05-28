Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

David J. Glick — Treasurer & Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Michael O’Sullivan — Chief Executive Officer

John Crimmins — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Burlington Stores First quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. David Glick, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

David J. Glick — Treasurer & Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. We appreciate everyone’s participation in today’s conference call to discuss Burlington’s fiscal 2020 first quarter operating results. Our presenters today are Michael O’Sullivan, our Chief Executive Officer; and John Crimmins, Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Michael. I would like to inform listeners that this call may not be transcribed, recorded or broadcast without our express permission. A replay of the call will be available until June 4, 2020. We take no responsibility for inaccuracies that may appear in transcripts of this call by third parties. Our remarks and the Q&A that follows are copyrighted today by Burlington Stores.

Remarks made on this call concerning future expectations, events, strategies, objectives, trends or our projected financial results are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those that are projected in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those that are described in the company’s 10-K for fiscal 2019, and in other filings with the SEC, all of which are expressly incorporated herein by reference. Please note that the financial results and expectations we discuss today are on a continuing operations basis. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures we discuss today to GAAP measures are included in today’s press release.

Now here’s Michael.

Michael O’Sullivan — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, David. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us on this morning’s first quarter earnings call. I hope that you are all safe and well in these challenging times. We are very glad that you could join us.

On this morning’s call, we would like to structure the discussion as follows; first, I will begin with a discussion of the first quarter. I will focus my remarks on where we ended the quarter, with regard to our inventory levels and our cash position. Second, I will provide an update on the timing of our store reopenings, and the initial traffic and sales levels that we are seeing. I will also describe the actions that we are taking in our stores, to provide a safe environment for our associates and our customers. Third, I will describe the opportunities and the risks that we may face over the next six to 12 months. With this as context, I will talk about our full potential strategy and some of the actions that we are taking to accelerate this strategy. I will then hand the call over to John, to provide more financial details. After that, we will be happy to respond to any questions that you may have.

Okay, let’s start with the first quarter. It was a very unusual quarter to say the least. Our business was strong through the first week of fiscal March. Up to that point, our comparable store sales growth for the quarter was running at about 3%. Of course, over the following couple of weeks, the emergence of the COVID- 19 pandemic began to have a major impact on our business, especially in those parts of the country, where the outbreak was most severe. In order to minimize the health risks to our associates and our customers, we made the decision to shut down all of our stores by March 22nd. We also shut down our offices and distribution centers.

As reported in today’s press release, our sales declined 51% in the first quarter. We estimate that the COVID-19 pandemic drove a cumulative sales mix of approximately $1 billion to plan in the quarter. This led to an adjusted net loss of $312 million or $4.76 per share. This loss includes a $272 million charge that we took against our inventory at the end of the quarter.

I would like to provide more detail on two aspects of how we ended the quarter. First of all, our inventory valuation, and secondly, our cash position. With a $1 billion [Indecipherable] sales plan, you would normally expect a significant overhang of inventory. In fact, before the impact of the markdown reserve, our total inventory position as we ended the quarter was about in line with last year. This was driven by two factors. Firstly, we started the quarter with total inventory levels down 19%, consistent with our strategy of running with leaner inventories.

The second factor was that, as the pandemic emerged in March, Jennifer Vecchio and the merchant team were able to move very swiftly to tighten liquidity and to work with vendors to collaboratively renegotiate, defer or cancel open orders. Although our inventory level at the end of the quarter was in relatively good shape, we did take a $272 million charge against the value of this inventory. There were two reasons that we did this; firstly, the inventory in our stores is comprised of merchandise that was received in January-February and early March. It is aged merchandise, and as our stores reopen, it is no longer seasonally appropriate.

The second reason, is that the next several months are likely to be very promotional, as retailers try to clear the merchandise in their stores.

As I will describe in more detail in a moment, the priority for us is to turn our inventory, so we can free up open to buy, and take advantage of great opportunistic deals. We believe that the inventory charge that we have booked, will pay for the markdowns that we expect to take in the second quarter to drive these inventory turns. As John will explain later in the call, we use the retail method of accounting, which means that this inventory reserve reflects our estimate of the full cost of these markdowns.

Okay, let me move on to our cash position. When we shut down stores on March 22, we took a number of steps to reduce cash expenses. These steps included, eliminating or reducing salaries, furloughing associates, reducing other operating expenses, lowering our capital expenditure plan, and deferring accounts payables. As a result of these actions and our recent debt offerings and revolver draw, we ended the quarter in a strong financial position with approximately $1.5 billion in cash. We can use these resources to play defense or to play offense, depending on the situation that we face. This significant cash position also reflects actions that we took in April, after our recent financing, to picking to catch up on a portion of our accounts payable. We completed that process after quarter end in May, and at this point we are completely current on our accounts payable.

I would now like to provide an update on our store reopenings. We began reopening stores on May 11, and so far we have reopened 332 stores. As of tomorrow, that number will increase to approximately 400. As you would expect, the situation is dynamic, but we are anticipating that we will reopen most of the balance of the chain by the middle of June. For the stores we have reopened to-date, we have been surprised and pleased with the traffic and sales that we have seen. These stores are experiencing sales levels that are ahead of the comparable period last year. There is clearly pent-up demand, and we do not know how long this sales trend will continue. Also as we reopen, we are marking down the merchandise in the stores and offering very compelling values. You would expect the sales trends to moderate, as we sell through this merchandise.

With that said, let me make two points. First, as an off-price retailer, we are pleased with what we’re seeing. We are excited by the chance to turn our inventory and to pursue great opportunistic buys, in what we expect will be a very strong off price buying environment. Secondly, beyond this initial reopening period, we recognize that there is considerable uncertainty ahead, but we are current on payables, we have lean inventories and we have ample liquidity, so we are well positioned to chase the sales trend or to pull back, based on what whatever situation we will face.

The most important priority as we have reopened stores, has been to ensure very high standards for safety and social distancing. During the shutdown period, Fred Hand and his team did some terrific work to develop a detailed safety and social distancing program for our stores. This includes a combination of signage, personal protection equipment, and new operating procedures for stores. When it comes to social distancing, we are somewhat helped by the fact that our stores are typically off mall, and in most cases, are much larger than many of our peers. As we have reopened stores, we have continued to look for ways to make adjustments, to improve the safety and social distancing program. The safety of our associates and customers will continue to be the overriding priority for us.

In his remarks later in this call, John will provide more detail on the first quarter, but I would like to move on now to look a little further ahead to talk about what the retail world might look like in the next six, 12 or 18 months. What this means for our full potential strategy and what actions we are taking to position ourselves.

As I have already mentioned, we expect the next few months to be extremely promotional, as retailers attempt to rebuild traffic to their stores and to turn their inventory. This is likely to be exacerbated by some struggling retailers, closing large numbers of stores and liquidating their merchandise. We believe that the inventory reserve that we set up at the end of the first quarter, will enable us to aggressively compete in this environment.

Beyond this initial period, it is very difficult to predict what will happen. But it is possible even likely, that the aftermath of the pandemic will lead to conditions that are very favorable to off-price. A weak economy, with the customer is looking for great value, a weakened competitive set, especially in the department and specialty store channels, and the very attractive opportunistic off-price buying environment.

We are optimistic about the opportunities ahead of us. But we recognize that it is important to be patient and appropriately cautious. We know that our long-term success will not be defined by this quarter or even the rest of this year, rather it will depend on a steady march towards our full potential. This means getting prepared, being patient and taking advantage of the opportunities, as they come.

During our fourth quarter call in March, I described in some detail our off-price full potential strategy. The essence of this strategy, is to offer our customers even stronger merchandise value, by becoming more off-price, meaning more flexible, leaner and more opportunistic. In the environment we are headed into, it is clear that this strategy will be more important than ever.

In this call, I’m not going to revisit all of the details of our off-price full potential strategy, but you should expect that over the next 12 to 18 months, we will pursue the key elements of this strategy with even greater focus and vigor, than we had previously planned. The key message is that in this situation, where we are likely to be faced with significant opportunity, but also considerable uncertainty, the action implication for us is to be even more off-price, more flexible, leaner and more opportunistic.

Let me give you a few specific examples. First example, as I described in March, we intend to build more chase into the business. This means planning our sales conservatively, than being ready to chase sales if the trend is there, or to pull back, if the trend is weak. As we emerge from the pandemic, there should be plenty of availability, so we will plan our sales even more conservatively, knowing that we should be able to support any ahead of plan sales, with great opportunistic buys.

Second example, as I described earlier, we started the year with inventory levels down 19%. This is a key element of our full potential strategy, to run with leaner inventories. Given the level of uncertainty in the months ahead, we now plan to operate with even leaner inventory levels. This will not only provide more flexibility to respond to the sales trend, but it should also drive faster turns and lower markdowns on any ahead of plan sales.

Third example, in March, we talked about the need to increase operational flexibility, including the need to get merchandise to the sales floor faster. Before the pandemic, we were thinking that this might take us a couple of years to accomplish. But now, given the impact 3 But now, given the impact of the economic slowdown on the transportation industry, we think we may be able to get there much more rapidly. We will have more to say about these topics and about our specific plans for the back half of the year, when we report our second quarter results in August. But for now, let me reiterate the key message in this environment, where there is likely to be significant opportunity, but also considerable uncertainty, the core principles of our off-price for potential strategy are going to be more important than ever. With that, I would now like to turn the call over to John, to provide more detail on our financials.

John Crimmins — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks Michael and good morning everyone. Let me start with the review of the income statement. For the first quarter, total sales decreased 51%. Comparable store sales through the first week of fiscal March increased about 3%. As Michael mentioned earlier in the call, our decision to close all of our stores on March 22nd due to the COVID-19 pandemic, drove the sales decrease. The gross margin rate was 2.0% versus last year’s rate of 41.0%. The gross margin decrease was driven, primarily by a $272 million inventory charge taken in the first quarter. This charge was taken to account for an increase in inventory ageing, which was caused by our extended store closures and in anticipation of a very promotional environment in the coming weeks and months. Under the retail method of accounting, we have adjusted our inventory valuation to reflect our best estimate of the markdowns that we plan to take, to liquidate aged inventory. We expect most of these markdowns will be taken in the second quarter. The inventory charge creates a reserve to provide for the anticipated markdowns. So at this point, we do not expect any additional markdown expense on this aged inventory in the second quarter.

Product sourcing costs, which include the cost of processing goods through our supply chain and buying costs were $76 million in the first quarter of 2020, versus $79 million last year. Adjusted SG&A, excluding management transition costs, was $390 million versus $428 million last year. The dollar decrease was primarily due to a reduction in store payroll. Adjusted EBIT, excluding management transition costs, decreased by $617 million to a negative $499 million, driven primarily by the $272 million inventory charge, and the decrease in sales.

Depreciation and amortization, excluding favorable lease costs, increased $4 million to $54 million. Interest expense, excluding the $1.4 million in non-cash interest on convertible notes, remained flat versus last year’s first quarter at $13 million. The adjusted effective tax rate was 39% for the first quarter versus last year’s first quarter adjusted effective tax rate of 18%. The increase in the tax rate, was due primarily to the increased benefit from federal tax operating losses being carried back to offset income in previous years when the federal tax rate was 35% versus the current rate of 21%. The benefit from this carryback increased the tax rate by about 12% in the quarter, which was offset slightly by a decline in hiring credits. Combined, this resulted in an adjusted net loss, excluding management transition cost of $312 million versus last year’s adjusted net income of $85 million.

During the quarter, in order to preserve our liquidity position during this period of store closures, we suspended our share repurchase program. Prior to this suspension, we repurchased approximately 244,000 shares of stock for $50 million. We have $348 million remaining on our share repurchase program, which remains suspended. All of this resulted in a diluted earnings per share loss of $5.09 versus income of $1.15 last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was a loss of $4.76 versus a profit of $1.26 per share last year, excluding the $0.04 of management transition costs.

Turning to our balance sheet, at quarter end, we had approximately $1.5 billion in cash, $400 million in borrowings on our ABL, and had unused credit availability of approximately $150 million. During the quarter we issued $805 million in five year convertible unsecured notes with a 2.25% coupon and 32.5% conversion ratio, as well as $300 million in five year senior secured notes with a 6.25% coupon. We ended the period with total debt of approximately $2.3 billion.

Merchandise inventories were $626 million versus $896 million last year, a 30% decrease. The decrease was made possible by aggressive actions to reduce inventory receipts during this period of extended store closures and was driven by the $272 million markdown reserve that we took at the end of the quarter, to cover future markdowns. Pack and hold inventory was 22% of total inventory at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to 28% at the end of the first quarter last year.

During the quarter, we opened 12 new stores, relocated 10 stores and closed three stores for a total of nine net new stores. We ended the quarter with 736 stores. In the second quarter, we expect to open three new stores with no expected closings or relocations. In fiscal 2020, we now expect to open 64 new stores and close or relocate 26 stores. This would translate to 38 net new stores planned to be open in fiscal 2020. This is a reduction from our original store opening plan of 54 net new stores for fiscal 2020. Eight stores shifted from spring 2020 to fall 2020, and 16 stores shifted from fall 2020 to the spring of 2021. We decided during the first quarter to delay these stores, and the capital expenditures associated with them, in order to preserve our liquidity, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to believe in our long-term store potential of at least 1,000 stores and this shift should not be viewed as a change in our long-term outlook for store growth.

Cash flow provided by operations decreased by $326 million to a use of $272 million for the first quarter, driven by lower net income, due to our extended store closures, which more than offset the cash flow benefits of accounts payable and rent deferrals. Net capital expenditures were $57 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Net capital expenditures are now planned to be approximately $260 million for fiscal 2020 versus our original plan of $400 million. This decrease, which was part of our strategy to preserve liquidity, was primarily the result of the deferrals of store openings, remodels maintenance capex projects and corporate renovation projects.

While we are not prepared to give sales and earnings guidance due to the uncertainty of the current environment, we can update you on certain fiscal 2020 cash flow and expense items that may be useful for your modeling purposes. As I just mentioned, capital expenditures, net of landlord allowances are now expected to be approximately $260 million versus our previous outlook of $400 million and we now expect to open 64 new stores, while relocating or closing 26 stores, for a total of 38 net new stores in fiscal 2020. This compares to our original plan of 80 new stores and 54 net new stores and reflects the shift of 16 new stores from the fall of 2020 to the spring of 2021. Also, depreciation and amortization expense, exclusive of favorable lease costs, is now expected to be approximately $230 million versus our previous guidance of $235 million, and interest expense, excluding $24 million in non-cash interest on the convertible notes, is now planned to be approximately $80 million versus previous guidance of $45 million. This increase in interest expense is due to the recent $1.1 billion high-yield and convertible note offerings, in addition to the $400 million in new borrowings on our ABL.

With that, I will turn it over to Michael for closing remarks.

Michael O’Sullivan — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, John. As I wrap up these remarks, I would like to thank the entire organization at Burlington. Because of their hard work and commitment, we are emerging from this pandemic stronger than ever before. There is a lot of uncertainty ahead, but we are very well positioned to absorb the risks and to take advantage of the great opportunities that lie ahead of us.

With that, I will turn it over to the operator for your questions. Operator?

Questions and Answers:

We are processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.