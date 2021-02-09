Centene Corp (CNC) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Michael Neidorff — Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jennifer. Good morning and thank you for joining us. Personally, and on behalf of the Corporation, I’m very pleased with the results we delivered in 2020. Early in 2020, we stated that the year would be choppy and it was. We also told you that Centene would manage through the crisis, we face, care for our stakeholders and emerge stronger forward, and we did.

In 2020 we added over 10 million members, representing growth of 67%. We delivered full year revenue of $111 billion representing 49% growth and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.00, up 13% over the prior year. Importantly, we continue to invest in the foundational strengths of our enterprise and create long-term pathways for growth.

Turning now to 2021. While we continue to operate in a pandemic environment, we intend to demonstrate the same transparency and the agility we did during this past year. Last night, we filed an 8-K announcing that the Board has authorized up to $1 billion of stock repurchase. This includes the unspent portion of the previous authorizations. Our capital deployment priorities include, providing new subsidiaries such as Oklahoma with risk-based capital, reducing debt to further enhance our bond ratings and facilitating value creation through M&A.

The repurchase will be done under a 10b5 with accretion being the key criteria. Our 2020 financial guidance now includes PANTHERx. One month into the first quarter, our view of 2021 remains largely consistent with what we shared at our December Investor Day, and we are reiterating our adjusted EPS guidance of $5.00 to $5.30. We are not changing our EPS guidance at this time, but in the spirit of our continued commitment to transparency, we want to provide the head and tailwinds impacting our operational landscape. Among the key potential headwinds, additional stake rate actions due to COVID-related reductions in utilization. Beyond the $400 million, we’ve already incorporated, we will remind you that CMS has not approved the previously submitted rate actions. However, as we have said, we have built them into our guidance and cash flows. And CMS maintains that rate actions must be actuarily sound.

The potential for higher than anticipated overall COVID related costs, the second headwind considered a Medicare Physician Fee Schedule update. Continued membership growth — about the tailwinds, continued membership growth as a result of the extension of the Medicaid redetermination suspension. I will note that CMS has indicated they will likely extend the Public Health Emergency through the end of the year.

No utilization trends in the first half of the year beyond our current projections is another tailwind. Further, the potential for a meaningful increase to the FMAP, which is unlikely to be in the COVID bill, but will be part of subsequent reconciliation bills. And, the market play a special enrollment period beginning next week. We anticipate the impact of the fee schedule to be approximately $200 million, which is expected to be largely offset by the redetermination tailwind.

The other head and tailwinds that are difficult to quantify were certainly at this point in time. But taken together, we expect they will tend or trend to the positive. And with a new administration in place, the government’s approach to additional pandemic measures may change. We may see a more supportive environment for expansion of care. With one month under our belt, much remains in motion and any attempt to update guidance would lack position. We anticipate being in a better position, and then it will be more appropriate position to update our guidance at our first quarter earnings call.

During 2021, we intend to further leverage the foundation that we have established in recent years, and let’s set the stage for our next decade of growth and value creation which will be measured by increasing margins. We will continue to drive growth from our position as a leader in government sponsored healthcare to product and geographic expansion.

We are pleased to have been selected for two statewide managed care contracts in Oklahoma, including a sole source contract in foster care, both of which the state expects to start in October. In addition, we expect continued growth in our Medicare as we leverage our national scale. We have established in this business over the long term and short to medium term. We expect to deliver above-market growth with significant additional opportunities for value creation.

To meet our margin expectations and expansion objectives and ensure organizational efficiency, we are also focusing on leveraging our size and scale to unlock the value inherent across our broader whole health platform. To that end, we have today announced an organizational restructuring initiative that will include a reduction in workforce of approximately 3,000 employees and the elimination of 1500 open positions.

Overall, this represents a workforce reduction of roughly 6%. Please note that the elimination of the 1500 positions was accounted for at our December Investor Day. The reductions are primarily in areas where we have significant overlap from acquisitions, and where we have opportunities to leverage our size and scale to increase the efficiency. Importantly, we remained focused on our innovation, growth and agility, and we are continuing to invest in people and systems that align with key areas of growth for the Company.

As we look out over the next decade, we will continue to lead the industry by providing the highest level of care at the lowest cost to meet the evolving needs of our members, especially those with complex care requirements. We are transforming our health care model and making material advancements in our technology capabilities. Behavioral health is one of the most underserved areas in the population today and to the planned addition of Magellan, we are investing in our specialty care capabilities while also focusing on improved integration of behavioral and physical health, resulting in better patient outcomes at lower costs.

I’m pleased to note that we are making strong progress on the regulatory process for the Magellan acquisition and — required — within days of announcing the deal. We have also — necessary papers for Hart-Scott Rodino approval with the Department of Justice. Another area of focus is pharmacy, which represents a large and significant market opportunity, growing specialty pharmacy platform will provide enhanced insight into the specialty pharma pipeline, clinical requirements and costs management opportunities. Importantly, it will also drive additional opportunities for patient engagement, better adherence rates and ultimately improved outcomes.

We also — the organizational structure of our Healthcare Enterprise platform, which is creating an environment to foster the revolutionary change that is overdue in our healthcare system. For example, Apixio, an entrepreneur are collaborating on a comprehensive predictive infrastructure that will serve as a foundation for future innovation. All this combined with our performance in 2020, the strength and scale of our diversified healthcare enterprise and our strong execution provides me and should provide you with great confidence in our outlook and ability to deliver on the opportunities ahead.

I also want to thank our employees who continue to move this Company forward, while always remaining focused on serving our members. And we look forward to welcome them back into our offices. With that, I will let — I’ll turn it over to Jeff.

Jeffrey A. Schwaneke — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Michael and good morning everyone. This morning we reported fourth quarter and full year 2020 results that were in line with our expectations at Investor Day, reflecting solid execution during an extraordinary year. Fourth quarter revenues were $28.3 billion, an increase of 50% over the fourth quarter of 2019 and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.46 compared to $0.73 last year.

I will start my comments this morning by providing a more in-depth review of the fourth quarter results, then I will offer an update around our financial outlook for 2021. Our updated guidance now includes PANTHERx, which closed at the end of 2020. Now, some fourth quarter details. Total revenues grew by $9.4 billion over the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the acquisition of WellCare and growth in the Medicaid and Health Insurance Marketplace businesses. This growth also includes the impact from the suspension of Medicaid eligibility redeterminations and the reinstatement of the health insurer fee in 2020, partially offset by the divestiture of our Illinois health plan and retroactive state premium rate adjustments and risk sharing mechanisms.

Total membership increased to 25.5 million in the quarter, up 67% compared to a year ago. Since the pandemic began in March, we have added a total of 1.7 million Medicaid members, slightly higher than the 1.6 million members anticipated at our Investor Day in December. Our HBR or Health Benefits Ratio was 88.4% in the fourth quarter, consistent with last year’s fourth quarter. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, the HBR benefited from lower medical utilization trends due to the COVID pandemic and the reinstatement of the health insurer fee offset by retroactive state premium rate adjustments and risk sharing mechanisms and higher testing and treatment costs associated with COVID, particularly in the marketplace business.

Within the marketplace business, we experienced an increase in testing and treatment costs related to COVID specifically in regions where infection rate sharply increased during December. As a result of the increased COVID costs, our marketplace business performed slightly below our targeted pre-tax margin range of 5% to 10% for the full year. We expect our marketplace business to return to the targeted margins in 2021, reflecting our continued pricing discipline.

Through year-end 2020, we have paid approximately $3.6 billion associated with COVID claims. This compares to the $2 billion we discussed on our third quarter call. Our full year figure applies consistent methodology and includes all of the COVID related claims codes consistent with CDC guidelines. Our adjusted selling, general and administrative expense ratio was 9.7% in the fourth quarter of this year compared to 9.5% last year and 8.9% in the third quarter of 2020.

The year-over-year increase was due to enhanced growth and profitability initiatives for our Medicare and Health Insurance Marketplace business as we reinvested the risk corridor payment we received in the third quarter. This was partially offset by the leveraging of expenses over higher revenues as a result of the WellCare transaction. Cash flow provided by operations was approximately $3 billion in the fourth quarter, impacted by the timing of certain state payments and an increase in payables related to the risk sharing mechanisms.

We continue to maintain a strong liquidity position of $1 billion of unregulated cash on our balance sheet at quarter end. Unregulated cash included approximately $500 million of items that are expected to reverse in early 2021. Debt at quarter end was $16.8 billion, which includes $97 million of borrowings on our revolving credit facility. Our debt-to-capital ratio was 39% excluding our non-recourse debt compared to 39.1% in the third quarter of 2020.

Our debt to capital ratio was 37.5% when netting our unregulated cash with our debt at quarter end, which represents a 140 basis point decrease since March. As Michael mentioned earlier, our capital allocation priorities remain unchanged with focus on funding of organic growth, value creation through M&A and leverage reduction. We will be opportunistic with share repurchases with accretion being the key criteria.

Our medical claims liability totaled $12.4 billion at quarter end and represents 51 days in claims payable compared to 52 days in the third quarter of 2020. DCP was impacted by the timing of state directed payments. The WellCare integration continues to be on track and we remain comfortable with our synergy capture efforts in 2021. While it is still early, we are making excellent progress toward the closure of Magellan. As Michael noted earlier, we have filed all the applicable regulatory approval documents and we continue to have constructive dialog around integration planning.

Turning now to our 2021 expectations. As I mentioned at the beginning of my prepared remarks, we are updating guidance to include the acquisition of PANTHERx, which closed at the end of December 2020. This adjusted two of our guidance metrics for 2021 as follows. First, our total revenues increased at the midpoint by $2 billion, which is consistent with what we communicated at our Investor Day. And second, our SG&A ratio decreases by 20 basis points at the midpoint, reflecting PANTHERx’s low administrative cost ratio.

Additionally, while not part of our formal guidance metrics, the cost of service ratio is expected to increase by approximately 200 basis points, driven by PANTHERx being included in service revenue and cost of services. At this point we have not included the impact of winning the two Oklahoma contracts into our guidance.

The two contracts are estimated to begin October 1st, which would potentially add $250 million to our 2021 total revenue. For the full year, we now expect our revenue to be within a range of $116.1 billion and $118.1 billion. We continue to expect mid-teens percentage Medicare Advantage enrollment in 2021. This strong growth underscores the rationale for the WellCare transaction as well as the effective integration efforts that have taken place over the last 12 months in the pandemic conditions.

Marketplace enrollment results were slightly better than our previous projection as both retention and effectuation rates were higher than anticipated. We continue to view Marketplace as a long-term growth opportunity for Centene, which will drive our product development and positioning with the experience we have gained as the industry leader.

Additionally, we continue to expect typical utilization to remain below the historical baseline during the first half of 2021. We’re turning to normalized levels in the second half of the year. COVID utilization is expected to be elevated during the early part of the year particularly offsetting the impact of lower traditional utilization. The duration and intensity of higher COVID costs will be impacted by the trajectory of the pandemic and vaccination rates. Finally, we have lowered our GAAP EPS guidance range by $0.14 at the midpoint. This is due to the inclusion of the estimated intangible amortization of PANTHERx and an additional charge related to the workforce reduction Michael previously mentioned. We intend to invest these savings into important growth and strategic initiatives including investment for the upcoming special enrollment period as well as automation and technology development and incremental start-up costs associated with the Oklahoma contract.

Taking all these factors into account, our adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance remains unchanged at $5.00 to $5.30. As Michael highlighted, there are various potential headwinds and tailwinds for 2021 that we have not included in our guidance today as many of the items remained uncertain and difficult to quantify. Utilization in COVID expenses in particular are highly dependent on the trajectory of the pandemic, and we’ll continue to provide investors with timely updates.

I’ll close by reiterating our confidence in the strength of our business. We’re pleased with the significant growth we achieved in 2020. Our balance sheet remains strong and we believe we have ample liquidity to meet our operational and strategic needs. We remain focused on executing against our strategic plans and are committed to delivering shareholder value.

With that, I will now turn it back to Michael.

Michael Neidorff — Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

We’re going to deviate a little bit today from the standard call but we have Jon Dinesman available. At last night, the Ways and Means Committee provided information on things they’re thinking about relative to strengthening the uninsured and bring them into the markets. So I’m going to ask Jon to take a minute and just highlight the key factors — Jon heads up our Washington office and is — respected government relations individual in Washington. Jon, if you would?

Jonathan Dinesman — Senior Vice President Government Relations

Thank you, Michael. As you mentioned, yesterday the House Ways and Means Committee released their COVID relief package. But we are pleased to see that they included substantial increases in ACA premiums for those in need. For 2021 and 2022, it provides for an enhanced advanced premium tax credits for those making between 133% to 400% of the federal poverty level.

Another key provision relates to those that are unemployed. They will be eligible to receive advanced premium tax credit and will be treated like they are at the 133% federal poverty level for the remainder of 2021. It will be important to get greater detail as the COVID package moves forward, but we are pleased to see them wanting to leverage the ACA for those most impacted by the pandemic.

And Michael, with that, I will kick it back to you.

Michael Neidorff — Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jon. Operator, we can now open it up for questions.

