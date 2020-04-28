Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Centene Corp (CNC) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Michael Neidorff — Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jennifer. Good morning, and thank you for joining Centene’s first quarter 2020 earnings call. I’d like to welcome Jennifer to Centene as Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. She has taken the range [Phonetic] from Ed Kroll, who many of you know so well. We’d like to congratulate Ed on his retirement, and thank him for his impactful contribution over the years. We look forward to celebrating him in person when gathering together as considered safe.

Let me start by saying, I hope you, your families and loved ones are all long staying safe and healthy. Our hearts go out to all that had been impacted by the crisis. And we are thankful to the essential workers on the front lines and the families supporting them for fighting the pandemic every day. We believe we are in a strong financial position with a solid balance sheet and abundant liquidity. We have always been effective managers of our balance sheet, which has become more important than ever as it enables us to fund our priorities as well as respond to the pending.

With that, let me start with our response to COVID-19 crisis. Our mission at Centene is clear. We have to provide accessible, high quality, affordable healthcare to our members, some of whom are among the nation’s most vulnerable population. As we have seen both [Phonetic] the public health and an economic crisis of unprecedented nature and scale unfold, we are acutely aware of the vital role we must play. We have never been more resolute in serving our members as well as supporting our providers. We will maintain our approach, which focuses on our members’ whole health is exceptionally local and provider [Indecipherable]

Looking at these critical challenges in front of us, our priorities are as follows. First and foremost is the health and safety of our employees. We have taken significant steps to support our employees and are doing everything we can to protect their health and safety, while ensuring continuity of our operations. To this end, we have implemented our business continuity plans and have taken actions to support our workforce. I am proud that we were able to transition approximately 90% of our workforce to remote — to work remotely within just three days. This allowed Centene to continue to operate as close to full capacity without disruption. I’d like to give a special thanks to the remaining 10% whose role is critical and cannot be performed outside the office.

Second, it is critically important that we safeguard people’s access to high quality healthcare, especially the most vulnerable in our society. It is with this in mind that we have taken important steps to support our members during the pandemic, including cost waivers for both testing and treatment and increased access to [Indecipherable] our health services. We’ve also announced a series of investments that build on the longstanding commitment to address broader social determinants of health.

We continue to support initiatives that address hunger, connectivity and increased demand for healthcare and educational supplies to name just a few. For example, we are donating 1 million meals a month for 12 months to feed our neighbors and communities all over the country. And delivering 50,000 gift cards to be used to purchase essential healthcare and educational items.

And our third priority is to support the organizations and our partners on the front lines. As a result of our exceptionally local provider-led approach, Centene has longstanding deep relationships across our provider network. We have initiated a broad range of efforts to support those on the front lines. These include; provision of PPE and facilitation of additional medical personnel across virus hotspots, relaxation of administrative burdens for physicians and access to financial resources. We will continue to be proactive in thinking through how we can best contribute as the situation evolves.

To that end, let me touch on how we’re thinking through the trajectory of this pandemic. We are preparing for a range of scenarios relating to the shape, intensity and duration of the pandemic. We are in close contact with developing health authorities. And we are closely tracking the data at organizations such as the Institute of Health Metrics & Evaluation, the CDC and the World Health Organization are providing on an ongoing basis.

While it is difficult to predict precisely what future weeks or months will bring, we are prepared for the scenarios, which incorporate a number of key considerations, including the potential for [Indecipherable] as local, federal and state governments balance the need to reopen economies with the risk of increased viral transmission. And a return to normalization may take some time until we have widely available testing, effective medications or a safe vaccine.

Next, let me provide a brief overview of our performance in the first quarter. Overall, we delivered solid results including adjusted diluted EPS of $0.86. First quarter revenues were $26 billion, representing a 41% increase on the prior year, primarily driven by the acquisition of WellCare. Organic growth from our marketplace business and the addition of new members through expansion and new programs across our states.

Our managed care membership now stands at 23.8 million, including 11.8 million in our Medicaid business, 2.2 million in marketplace and 5.4 million across our Medicare products. As I mentioned, our financial position is robust. We remain focused on ensuring we have the right capital structure and capital allocation policies in place to ensure we’ll continue to effectively manage through this crisis.

Now on our full year outlook. Our earnings trajectory remains consistent, as you can see from the unchanged adjusted EPS guidance range. That said, there will be some variability when it comes to how we get there. We expect our results to be choppy from quarter-to-quarter, but overall, we continue to view our prior guidance range as the most reliable baseline.

Let me offer a few of the variables that we continue to monitor. First, membership. We expect economic impact in resorting unemployment to drive increases to members. These increases will be partially reverse as and when the economy reaches the recovery stage. Second, utilization. There have been and are expected to be continued declines in general types of deferrable services. For example, dental and optical business, mostly in the second quarter. Large provider groups expect pent-up demand to return early in the third quarter and continue into our fourth quarter. We expect utilization to increase as restrictions are lifted and members return to a more normal pre-pandemic behavior.

Third, cost related to COVID-19. We expect to see cost related to COVID-19. We expect to see an impact from the cost waivers for COVID-related testing and treatment during the second quarter, which could continue throughout the balance of the year. The way this dynamic materializes will be dependent on how the pandemic evolves. We also expect cost to be significantly greater in the third quarter and fourth quarter as the intensity of utilization rates increase, especially for members with chronic conditions and other medical needs, which may not have been met during this period of uncertainty. Fourth, intensity and duration of the pandemic. Working with leading epidemiologists, we continue to monitor closely the potential [Indecipherable] infection rates. As we prepare for significant levels of seasonality and choppiness, we continue to work with our state partners and other stakeholders, including regulators such as CMS to establish holistic ways to address these different cost dynamics. We continue to apply an abundance of conservativism to our outlook. We anticipate an increase in membership, but at the same time, acknowledge the fluid nature of the employment landscape. It is prudent to recognize the various unknowns this operating environment creates. We will continue to update you as the impact for the pandemic takes shape. If we see developments that materially change our guidance assumptions, we commit to updating you on those immediately outside our regular calendar.

Turning to WellCare. The integration remains a positive and important aspect of our operations. The team continues to focus on education and the execution of a seamless transition and delivery of synergies. While our view of the total run rate opportunity remains unchanged, the current operating environment could generate some variability in the timing of synergy capture. For example, in Georgia, the timeline to combine the two plans has been delayed from 2020 to 2021 by the state. Recognizing the economic environment and the difficulty of finding new positions, we are offering extended benefits to those impacted by the integration of such a daunting time for our nation. Jeff will discuss these dynamics in further detail. In closing, our mission has never been more vital. To date, we have taken significant actions to ensure we serve the most vulnerable during this time of need. We are undergoing rigorous planning processes and will continue to be guided by the facts as we know them, while remaining flexible in this dynamic environment. Our organization is united in our focus to deliver for our members, providers, state partners and shareholders as we face this pandemic together. As noted by our press release, we have raised our revenue guidance. We continue to make significant progress on the WellCare integration and our balance sheet remains very strong. Now I’d like to turn the call over to Jeff who will provide the financial details.

Jeffrey Schwaneke — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Michael, and good morning. Let me just start by echoing Michael’s comments. I hope you and your families are all staying safe and healthy. Today I’d like to keep our discussion of the quarter’s performance relatively brief and we’ll spend more time on our outlook in light of the extraordinary circumstances we are facing and provide you with more detail on our expectations for the year.

Overall, it was a good start to the year. We reported first quarter revenues of $26 billion, an increase of $7.6 billion or 41% over the first quarter of 2019. As a reminder, we also closed the WellCare acquisition this quarter and completed several other capital structure items that are included in our first quarterly report as a combined company. The closure of the acquisition and the inclusion of WellCare and the results beginning January 23 has impacted a lot of the usual metrics. I’d also refer you to the detailed explanations in our press release.

We reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.86 compared to $1.39 last year. Both diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share for the first quarter were negatively affected by approximately $0.05 associated with lower investment income and higher interest expense. Our investment and other income was $167 million during the first quarter compared to $99 million last year and $126 million last quarter. The increase over last year reflects the gain on the divestiture of our Illinois business as well as higher investment balances, partially offset by the sharp decline in interest rates in March, which negatively affected the fair values of some of our bond portfolios that flow through earnings and our deferred compensation investment portfolio, which fluctuates with its underlying investments.

Interest expense was $180 million for the first quarter 2020 compared to $99 million last year and $113 million last quarter. The increase reflects a net increase in borrowings related to the issuance of an additional $7 billion in senior notes in December 2019 to finance the cash consideration of the WellCare acquisition, and the $2 billion in senior notes issued in February 2020. We decided to defer the redemption of the 2022 senior notes as a result of the COVID pandemic to maintain further flexibility.

Operating cash flow used in operations was $240 million in the first quarter. Operating cash flow was negatively affected by a delay in premium payment in New York of approximately $700 million and the growth in the PDP business, which used working capital. Given that the COVID pandemic did not accelerate in the United States until the second half of March, we experienced a minimal impact during the quarter in terms of claims. We did experience a significant drop in dental and vision claims, which was offset by investments in our technology and employee infrastructure to support a work from home environment and higher COVID costs in our international operations, primarily in Spain, which was affected much earlier in March.

Turning now to our outlook for 2020. Broadly, we are maintaining our guidance for the bottom-line, demonstrating our ability to navigate this environment. That said, the pandemic has impacted the various dynamics that affect our business. I want to take a few minutes and highlight the headwinds and tailwinds of the current environment on the top-line and bottom-line to provide as much transparency as possible in terms of how we believe these dynamics could potentially play out through the remainder of the year.

First, total revenues. Setting aside the effects of the pandemic, we are increasing our total revenue guidance by $2 billion at the midpoint. This is driven by an increase in pass through payments of $1.3 billion and $700 million due to actual membership and premium changes as we exited the first quarter. Second, as a result of the higher unemployment rate in the U.S., the suspension of eligibility redeterminations and our product mix, we are increasing our total revenue guidance by an additional $4 billion at the midpoint, bringing our total guidance increase to $6 billion at the midpoint.

We are also widening our guidance range, reflecting the lack of visibility with regard to the magnitude and duration of the high unemployment rate in the U.S. We have seen early evidence of membership growth in April, driven primarily by states suspending eligibility redeterminations and special enrollment periods for marketplace businesses in some states. However, we are also conscious that some of these trends may lessen significantly as economic conditions improve. We now expect our total revenues for 2020 to be in the range of $110 billion to $112 billion.

Next, GAAP and adjusted diluted earnings per share. There are numerous items that affect the bottom-line, and I’m going to highlight those that are most material. As I just discussed, the additional membership will be a tailwind to 2020 earnings, particularly in our Medicaid business, although we expect normalization of enrollment during the second half of the year as the economic recovery progresses.

Next, utilization. While we saw a minor effect of lower utilization in the first quarter’s results, we expect to see a significant impact of shelter in place policies on utilization rates during the second quarter. We also expect a potential reversal of these trends during the second half of the year. While we cannot at this stage predict the exact scale and scope of normalization as this will be highly dependent on where we will be in the economic recovery at that time, we expect that there will be pent-up demand for medical services in the back half of the year. We also expect that the deferral of medical services may lead to higher cost of treatment once members return to seeking medical care as their health issues may have become more acute.

In terms of the cost impact of COVID-19 and the waivers for test and treatments, we expect the bulk of those costs to begin in the second quarter and continue through the second half of the year. We also expect lower investment income and higher interest expense due to the lower interest rates and maintaining the 2022 notes. On another note, we expect our marketplace risk adjustment efforts for 2019 to be lower than our previous expectations as a result of the current environment.

Finally, while we continue to expect to achieve our run rate synergy target of $700 million associated with the synergy target of $700 million associated with the WellCare acquisition, the timing of synergy capture will be affected due to shifting regulatory timelines and relax provider policies in the current environment. We expect our synergies to be lower than our previous expectations in year one. At this point, it is too early to predict the effect on synergies for 2021, but we continue to drive to the $500 million net synergy target. When you combine all these items, we continue to expect adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the same range as our previous guidance.

We have a strong balance sheet and are well positioned to meet our operational and strategic needs from a liquidity perspective. We have taken proactive measures to strengthen our liquidity even further in this environment. We had approximately $2 billion of unregulated cash on hand at the end of the first quarter and approximately $1.4 billion available on our revolving credit facility, creating almost $3.5 billion of immediate liquidity. The increase in leverage at quarter end was intentional, driven by the decision to defer the redemption of our 2022 senior notes. This increased our cash on hand and our debt by $1 billion each at quarter end, driving our debt to capital ratio to 41.9% excluding our non-recourse debt. Our debt to capital ratio would be 38.9% when netting our unregulated cash with our debt at quarter end.

In addition, as we highlighted at our earnings guidance call in early March, we utilized $500 million of the divestiture proceeds to repurchase shares at a weighted average price of $57.66 during the quarter. As we progress through this year, we will continue to revisit our capital structure and adjust as appropriate. Overall, we had a good start to the year and have a strong balance sheet and liquidity position for the environment we are dealing with today. That concludes my remarks.

