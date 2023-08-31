Chewy (CHWY) Earnings: 2Q23 Key Numbers

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) reported net sales of $2.78 billion for the second quarter of 2023, which was up 14.3% year-over-year.

Net income decreased 15% to $19 million and EPS fell 20% to $0.04 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.15.

For the third quarter of 2023, net sales are expected to range between $2.74-2.76 billion, reflecting a YoY growth of 8-9%. For FY2023, net sales are expected to be $11.15-11.35 billion, representing a YoY growth of 10-12%.

Prior performance