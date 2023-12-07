Chewy (CHWY) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) reported net sales of $2.74 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which was up 8.2% year-over-year.

Net loss was $35.8 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.01 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 36% to $0.15.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Chewy expects net sales of $2.78-2.80 billion, reflecting a growth of approx. 3% YoY. For full-year 2023, net sales is expected to be $11.08-11.10 billion, reflecting a growth of approx. 10% YoY.

