Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Earnings: 2Q22 Key Numbers

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported total revenue of $2.2 billion for the second quarter of 2022, which was up 17% year-over-year.
Net income was $259.9 million, or $9.25 per share, compared to $188 million, or $6.60 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $9.30.
For the third quarter of 2022, comparable restaurant sales are expected to grow in the mid to high-single digits.
