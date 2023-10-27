Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported total revenue of $2.5 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which was up 11.3% from the same period last year.

Comparable restaurant sales increased 5%.

Net income was $313.2 million, or $11.32 per share, compared to $257.1 million, or $9.20 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $11.36.

For the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, the company expects comparable restaurant sales to grow in the mid-to-high single digit range.

Prior performance