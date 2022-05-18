Cisco (CSCO) Earnings: Q3 2022 profit beats estimates

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) published third-quarter results Wednesday after the closing bell, reporting higher earnings and flat revenues.
Third-quarter adjusted earnings rose to $0.87 per share from $0.83 per share in the third quarter of 2021. Experts had predicted a slightly slower growth. Unadjusted net income, including special items, was $3.04 billion or $0.73 per share, up from last year’s profit of $2.86 billion or $0.68 per share.
Third-quarter revenues remained unchanged year-over-year at $12.84 billion and missed analysts’ expectations.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Cisco’s Q3 earnings
After losing about 23% in the past twelve months, Cisco’s shares closed Wednesday’s session lower. The stock lost further during extended trading soon after the announcement.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
TGT Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Target’s Q1 2022 financial results
Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue grew 4% year-over-year to $25.2 billion. Net income declined 52% to $1 billion while EPS fell 48% to $2.16. Adjusted
Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Q1 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total sales were $23.7 billion compared to $24.4 billion in the year-ago period. Comparable sales decreased 4%. Net
Walmart (WMT) cuts profit outlook as inflationary pressures are expected to persist
Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) plunged 11% on Tuesday after the company delivered mixed results for its first quarter of 2023. While revenues beat expectations, earnings missed. The company