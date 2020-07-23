Software company Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2020. The results topped the Street view and the company’s stock gained on Thursday morning.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share for the second quarter, which exceeded the consensus estimate by a wide margin. Reported profit was $112.9 million or $0.90 per share, up from $93.5 million or $0.70 per share reported in the second quarter of 2019.

Total revenues moved up to $798.9 million from $748.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Analysts were looking for slower growth. Subscription bookings, as a percentage of total bookings, rose to 76% from 62% last year.

