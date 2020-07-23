Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and, welcome to the Citrix Systems Inc Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to [Indecipherable] conference call to Ms. Traci Tsuchiguchi. You may begin ma’am.

Traci Tsuchiguchi — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thanks, Kevin. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today’s second quarter 2020 earnings call. Participating on the call will be David Henshall, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Arlen Shenkman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Please note that we will have posted our second quarter earnings letter to our Investor Relations website.

I’d like to remind you that today’s conversation will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provision of the US securities law. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Additional information concerning these and other factors is highlighted in today’s earnings letter and in the company’s filings with the SEC. Copies are available from the SEC or on our Investor Relations website.

Furthermore, we will discuss various non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC’s Regulation G. A reconciliation of the differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures discussed on today’s call will be found at the end of our earnings letter on the Investor Relations page of our website.

Now I’d like to turn the call over to David, our President and Chief Executive Officer. David? Chief Executive Officer. David?

David J. Henshall — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Traci, and good morning, and thank you everyone for joining us today.

Our second quarter results reflect our position in the market as the leading workspace company, empowering employees with a secure and consistent work experience wherever it is the working [Indecipherable] in the office, on the road whereas we’ve all recently experienced at home. Even when geographies and economies began to reopen, this concept of back to the office is moving beyond the discussion of just one mode versus the other. I think there is a realization at many companies, but a hybrid work style blends together the best attributes from a physical work environment with the flexibility that individuals need to be productive and do their best work.

All of this will be dependent upon technologies like those provided by Citrix to ensure safe, secure and productive work experience across all locations. I’m really proud of our team and the commitment to customer success that I’ve seen throughout 2020.

So with that, I’d like to open it up for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Phil Winslow with Wells Fargo.

Phil Winslow — Wells Fargo Securities — Analyst

Hey, guys, congratulations on another strong quarter. David, a question for you on penetration, obviously we’ve seen I call it more people that haven’t been able to work remotely start to work — be able to work from home now and it seems like a permanent work and flexible work to your point, is just here to stay. How do you think about the ability to drive up if you get the number of users that have access the Citrix, but as usage of Citrix also goes up, more people using it concurrently, how do you think about penetration of that, call it that user base with licenses. So call it the total user base growing and then your license penetration of that and then I’ll just have a one follow-up for Arlen?

David J. Henshall — President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure, Phil, thanks. I think the big takeaway coming out of this great work from home experiment is that remote work is really in fact working and so I don’t think perceptions of remote work have shifted more quickly than it has right now. I mean, you take a step back and as you mentioned, you have over 40% of the US workforce now working from home, delivering somewhere over 60% of total economic output.

So it’s fascinating to us to see that leaders in general are really realizing the benefit that remote work is bringing to their organizations. And so it’s really becoming clear that hybrid work models are going to be here to stay and you’ve seen a lot of these statistics and we’ve talked about some of them or CFOs, who are talking about reduction in everything from real estate, portfolios to non-essential travel trade shows, etc. And so when we take a step back, I mean, now that we effectively cross the chasm for remote work not being seen as a perk or a unique attribute for a select few, it’s become — it’s going to become much more mainstream and for us that just means our ability to accelerate penetration across our installed base, as well as tapping into net new customers.

So from a long-term standpoint, I think all the trends that we’ve seen up at this point should really benefit this idea that work is truly an activity from about driving output, it’s not a place. And the one constant in all that is the need for a digital infrastructure that is flexible, that is secure, that is providing that level of engagement, regardless of where people choose to work. So I see there’s definitely a long-term positive for the business.

Phil Winslow — Wells Fargo Securities — Analyst

Got it. And then just a follow-up, obviously the other big announcement this month with is — the extension of the partnership with Microsoft, obviously that’s long-standing back to the LEA late ’90s and Bill Gates talked about network computers. What if you just comment on just sort of the evolution of the partnership from the year ’97, ’98 with Network computers and [Indecipherable] to now with Windows Virtual Desktop and then Citrix Cloud and sort of how that symbiotic relationship sort of still applies?

David J. Henshall — President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, Phil so if you take a step back and you think about, this is what the long as partnerships across all the technologies that I can certainly remember. And the reason it’s worked so well for all these years is that Citrix is largely about embracing and extending the Microsoft platform for a number of our technologies and that’s one of the reasons why it works so well throughout the ’90s and 2000s, but where we are right now is really announcing a more holistic and programmatic approach and anything we’ve seen it over a decade. We’re creating joint SKUs, joint road maps and a really comprehensive approach to give our customers a much clear understanding of Microsoft Technologies and Citrix Technologies together that road map to know how we’re adding value and then the infrastructure to really help them simplify the move to the Cloud, make it easy to adopt Citrix Cloud, make it easy to adopt Microsoft Azure, and I think that’s going to be really powerful combination as we go into the next couple of years.

Phil Winslow — Wells Fargo Securities — Analyst

Great, thanks guys.

David J. Henshall — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Phil.

Operator

Our next question comes from Heather Bellini with Goldman Sachs.

Heather Bellini — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Great, thank you so much for taking the question. David, I wanted to ask a little bit to follow-up on the question that Phil was just asking. Again, you talked about this having a higher penetration rates. But when your — one of the questions we get asked a lot is when companies — what are you hearing from CIOs, when companies do go back to work, there are some people that are afraid that this — that it’s a big push for VDI or DaaS is actually going to go away and people might migrate back to how they were doing things before.

If you can share with us some of the conversations you’ve had with people that may be thought this work from home was going to be a short-term situation at first from now turned into something that’s going to be much longer. How will those conversations progressed in terms of how they feel about this permanently altering instead of just temporarily altering how they’re delivering compute to their employees?

David J. Henshall — President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, Heather I think it is a combination, both from a CIO’s standpoint, as well as executive leadership. And on the executive leadership side, there is a perception pre-pandemic that remote working wasn’t necessarily working. I think it’s been that, it’s probably been the single biggest eye opener for a lot of people is the recognition that remote work is actually way more productive in some instances. And so when you look at the research that our research team has done, Stanford Economic Institute, a number of different organizations, the conclusion is that most businesses are looking at adopting a much more programmatic approach to flexible work anywhere from one day a week, three days a week, you see it significantly higher than it has has been.

And again, the one constant there is that the need to provide a level of infrastructure that gives people the resources, the access, the securities, the visibility etc, that they need regardless of where they happen to be working, and then you kind of take a big step back and you think about what we have been discussing for the last couple of years around the future of the work and how we as an organization and our workspace can help remove a lot of the noise that comes with work, automating and simplifying — simple past, engagement with your underlying systems of record, so that we can help from everything from a deployment standpoint to employee productivity standpoint and everything in between. So I think it’s going to be a material change for quite some time.

Heather Bellini — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Great, thank you so much.

David J. Henshall — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Heather.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mark Moerdler with Bernstein Research.

Mark Moerdler — Bernstein Research — Analyst

Thank you very much and congrats on the strong quarter. If you don’t mind, I’m going to ask a couple of related questions. Your SaaS ARR is up nicely Q-over-Q, while your paid subscribers’ [Indecipherable] healthcare organization was up modestly. Are you seeing an increase in revenue per SaaS subscriber and then follow-up?

David J. Henshall — President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, Mark. We really haven’t broken out revenue by paid subscriber, it really depends on the solution that they’re adopted. Longer term what we’re obviously looking for is strategically to get people on to the workspace platform that is really the horizontal platform layer that is applicable to every single user in the enterprise, regardless of whether there are power user and they need all of the capabilities to come with a full virtual infrastructure or whether they’re just using a couple of SaaS applications and Office 365, we can provide value and an incremental capabilities.

And then once we’re in that platform, it allows us to better segment users to be able to add on incremental capabilities like analytics, like different forms of connectivity and contextual items. And so strategically that’s really where we’re driving much more of a better segmentation of users versus just trying to put everybody on the most expensive SKU.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.