CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive’s Q1 2023 financial results
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 8.5% year-over-year to $4.7 billion. Organic sales rose 10%.
Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $372 million, or $0.45 per share, compared to $559 million, or $0.66 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS dropped 1% to $0.73.
For the full year of 2023, organic sales are expected to grow 4-6%.
