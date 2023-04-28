CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive’s Q1 2023 financial results

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 8.5% year-over-year to $4.7 billion. Organic sales rose 10%.

Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $372 million, or $0.45 per share, compared to $559 million, or $0.66 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS dropped 1% to $0.73.

For the full year of 2023, organic sales are expected to grow 4-6%.

Prior performance