Harley-Davidson (HOG): Q4 2021 Earnings Infographic
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) the superbike maker reported fourth-quarter results for 2021.
The revenue increased by 40% at $1.01 billion compared to the previous year.
The company had a net profit of $22 million compared to the previous year’s loss of $96 million.
The profit per share was 0.14 and the adjusted loss per share was $0.63.
