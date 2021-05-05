Cognizant (CTSH) Earnings: Key numbers from Q1 2021 results

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced its first-quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021.

Revenues increased by 5% to $4.4 billion, which also exceeded the analyst’s prediction.

Net income for the first quarter was $505 million, or $0.95 per share, compared to net income of $367 million, or $0.67 per share in the first quarter of 2020.

The adjusted EPS increased by 1% to 0.97 compared to the previous year of the same quarter.