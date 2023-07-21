Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Q2 2023 Earnings Summary

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net interest income totaled $621 million compared to $561 million in the same period last year.
Net income was $273 million, or $2.01 per share, compared to $261 million, or $1.92 per share, last year.
Non-interest income rose to $303 million from $268 million last year.
Non-interest expenses increased to $535 million from $482 million last year.
Average loans amounted to $55.3 billion.
Average deposits totaled $64.3 billion.
Most Popular
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) reports higher Q2 revenues and earnings
Medical device company Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) announced operating results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting higher revenues and adjusted profit. Second-quarter net profit, excluding one-off items, increased
Key takeaways from Philip Morris’ Q2 2023 earnings report
Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) stayed green on Thursday after the company reported second quarter 2023 earnings results that surpassed projections. The stock has gained 3% over
Cintas (CTAS) stock hits a new high. What the future holds
Uniform rental company Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) ended fiscal 2023 on a high note, reporting solid results for the fourth quarter and exuding optimism that the positive trend would continue