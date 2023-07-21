Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Q2 2023 Earnings Summary

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net interest income totaled $621 million compared to $561 million in the same period last year.

Net income was $273 million, or $2.01 per share, compared to $261 million, or $1.92 per share, last year.

Non-interest income rose to $303 million from $268 million last year.

Non-interest expenses increased to $535 million from $482 million last year.

Average loans amounted to $55.3 billion.

Average deposits totaled $64.3 billion.