Costco Q4 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) will report financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 today after markets close.
Listen to Costco’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Wall Street will be looking for earnings of $5.08 per share for Q4, which represents a 5% growth from the same period last year. The estimate for revenue is $79.97 billion, compared to $78.94 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.
In the third quarter of 2024, revenues increased to $58.52 billion from $53.65 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier. Total comparable store sales grew 6.6% during the three months. Net income came in at $1.68 billion or $3.78 per share in the May quarter, compared to $1.30 billion or $2.93 per share in the third quarter of the prior year. The bottom line surpassed Wall Street’s estimates.
