Categories Earnings Calls, Retail

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST) Q2 2021 earnings call dated Mar. 04, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Richard A. Galanti — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Michael Lasser — UBS — Analyst

Simeon Gutman — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Chris Horvers — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Chuck Grom — Gordon Haskett — Analyst

Mike Baker — D.A. Davidson — Analyst

Karen Short — Barclays — Analyst

Brandon Cheatham — Citigroup — Analyst

Scott Mushkin — R5 Capital — Analyst

Scot Ciccarelli — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Greg Melich — Evercore ISI — Analyst

Spencer Hanus — Wolfe Research, LLC — Analyst

Rupesh Parikh — Oppenheimer — Analyst

Edward Kelly — Wells Fargo — Analyst

_________

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Most Popular

AVGO Earnings: All you need to know about Broadcom Q1 2021 earnings results

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $6.65 billion. GAAP net income was $1.3 billion, or $3.05 per share, compared

Infographic: Costco (COST) Q2 2021 sales up 15%; earnings miss

Retail giant Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2021. Earnings missed analysts’ expectations, while sales beat. Net profit was $951 million

Will shifting to as-a-service model help Hewlett Packard in emerging stronger from COVID?

With the corporate world rapidly shifting to cloud-native computing after the virus outbreak changed work culture and the way businesses operate, technology providers are aggressively innovating their offerings. Hewlett Packard

Listen On

Tags

Discount stores

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top