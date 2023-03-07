Crawford & Company (CRD-A) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A) reported revenues before reimbursements of $322.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 10% year-over-year.

Net loss attributable to shareholders was $14.1 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.03 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.23.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022, were $46 million.