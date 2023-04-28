CVX Earnings: Highlights of Chevron’s Q1 2023 results

Energy exploration company Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced first-quarter 2023 financial earnings results, reporting an increase in net profit.

Net income attributable to Chevron Corporation was $6.57 billion or $3.46 per share in the first quarter, compared to $6.26 billion or $3.22 per share last year. Adjusted profit moved up 6% year-over-year to $3.55 per share.

Total revenues and other income were $50.8 billion in the first three months of fiscal 2023, down 7% from $54.4 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Prior Performance