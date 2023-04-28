CVX Earnings: Highlights of Chevron’s Q1 2023 results

Energy exploration company Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced first-quarter 2023 financial earnings results, reporting an increase in net profit.
Net income attributable to Chevron Corporation was $6.57 billion or $3.46 per share in the first quarter, compared to $6.26 billion or $3.22 per share last year. Adjusted profit moved up 6% year-over-year to $3.55 per share.
Total revenues and other income were $50.8 billion in the first three months of fiscal 2023, down 7% from $54.4 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
XOM Earnings: ExxonMobil Q1 2023 profit jumps despite lower revenues
Energy giant ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) on Friday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting strong growth in net profit and a modest decline in revenues. Total
CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive’s Q1 2023 financial results
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 8.5% year-over-year to $4.7 billion. Organic sales rose 10%. Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $372 million,
Key highlights from Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Q1 2023 earnings results
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported total revenue of $1.02 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 1.3% from the same period a year ago. US same-store