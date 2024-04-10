DAL Earnings: All you need to know about Delta Air Lines’ Q1 2024 earnings results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Operating revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $13.7 billion.

GAAP net income amounted to $37 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to a net loss of $363 million, or $0.57 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EPS rose 80% to $0.45.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock rising over 4% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

For the second quarter of 2024, Delta expects total revenue to be up 5-7% YoY and EPS to range between $2.20-2.50.

