Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Operating revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $16.6 billion.
Net income decreased 29% to $1.3 billion, or $2.01 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS fell 12% to $2.36.
Revenue beat expectations while earnings came in line.
For the third quarter of 2024, the company expects total revenue to be up 2-4% YoY. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $1.70-2.00.
The stock plunged over 9% in premarket hours on Thursday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo’s Q2 2024 earnings results
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenue rose 1% year-over-year to $22.5 billion. Organic revenues grew 1.9%. Net income attributable to PepsiCo was
Earnings Preview: Domino’s Pizza looks set to report higher Q2 revenue and profit
Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) entered the new fiscal year on a high note, reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for the first quarter. The fast-food giant is preparing to release its Q2
What to expect when United Airlines (UAL) reports Q2 2024 earnings results
Shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) turned red in midday trade on Wednesday. The stock has gained 11% over the past three months. The airline is scheduled to report its