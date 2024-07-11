Delta Air Lines (DAL) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Operating revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $16.6 billion.

Net income decreased 29% to $1.3 billion, or $2.01 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS fell 12% to $2.36.

Revenue beat expectations while earnings came in line.

For the third quarter of 2024, the company expects total revenue to be up 2-4% YoY. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $1.70-2.00.

The stock plunged over 9% in premarket hours on Thursday.

Prior performance