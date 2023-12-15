Darden Restaurants (DRI) reports higher Q2 sales and revenue

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI), a leading fine dining restaurant chain, announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in net sales and earnings.

November quarter sales increased 9.7% year-over-year to $2.73 billion. Blended same-restaurant sales were up 2.8%.

Net income from continuing operations came in at $212.3 million or $1.76 per share in Q2, compared to $187.5 million or $1.52 per share last year. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $1.84, up from $1.52 reported in the prior-year quarter.

Prior Performance