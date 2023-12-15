Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Darden Restaurants (DRI) reports higher Q2 sales and revenue

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI), a leading fine dining restaurant chain, announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in net sales and earnings.

Darden Restaurants Q2 2024 earnings infographic

November quarter sales increased 9.7% year-over-year to $2.73 billion. Blended same-restaurant sales were up 2.8%.

Net income from continuing operations came in at $212.3 million or $1.76 per share in Q2, compared to $187.5 million or $1.52 per share last year. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $1.84, up from $1.52 reported in the prior-year quarter.

Prior Performance

  • Darden Restaurants Q2 2023 earnings infographic

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

COST Earnings: Costco Q1 2024 profit beats estimates; revenue up 6%

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), which operates a chain of membership warehouses, on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected net profit for the first quarter of 2024. Revenues increased to $58.0 billion in

Micron (MU) seems to be on recovery path as it prepares to report Q1 results

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), a leading provider of memory and storage solutions, is all set to report first-quarter 2024 earnings next week, after reporting losses every quarter in fiscal

What to expect when General Mills (GIS) reports Q2 2024 earnings

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) stayed red on Thursday. The stock has dropped 19% year-to-date. The food company is scheduled to report its second quarter 2024 earnings results

Tags

Food and BeveragesHotels & Restaurants

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top