Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Q4 2020 Datadog Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to your speaker today, Mr. AJ Ljubich. Please go ahead.

AJ Ljubich — Director, Investor Relations

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review Datadog’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, which we announced in our press release issued after the close of market today. Joining me on the call today are Olivier Pomel, Datadog’s Co-founder and CEO; and David Obstler, Datadog’s CFO. During this call, we will make statements related to our business that are forward-looking under federal securities laws and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to our future financial performance, including our outlook for the first quarter and for the full-year 2021, our strategy, potential benefits of our products, partnerships, and investments in R&D and go-to-market, our ability to capitalize on our market opportunity and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to our customers using our platform and industry trends as well as our ability to benefit from these trends.

The words anticipate, believe, continue, estimate, expect, intend, will, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or similar indications of future expectations. These statements reflect our views only as of today and not as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For a discussion of material risks and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ, please refer to the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ending September 30th, 2020, filed with the SEC on November 12, 2020.

Additional information will be made available in our annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31st, 2020, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Our filings with the SEC are available on the Investor Relations section of our website. A replay of this call will also be made available there for a limited time. Non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this conference call.

Please refer to the tables in our earnings release, which you can find on the Investor Relations portion of our website, for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Olivier.

Olivier Pomel — Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Thank you, AJ and thank you all for joining us today. We are very pleased with our performance in Q4 which once again showed high growth at scale and demonstrated efficiencies.

Despite the unique challenges presented by COVID, we continued in 2020 to introduce new products at a high velocity, grow top line at a rapid rate and demonstrate strong operating efficiencies. We are in particular, very proud of the way our teams have handled the pandemic as well as other unprecedented challenges.

We ended the year with 2,185 employees globally, a 56% increase year-over-year with high growth of both our go-to-market and R&D teams. One of our strategic decisions at the beginning of the pandemic was to keep on hiring and we have been able to interview, hire and onboard remotely while maintaining high employee engagement and productivity. Throughout the year, we have worked to keep our employees safe and productive and to be good citizens of our communities as they face significant challenges. We are very proud of the exceptional grants we have awarded to our employees in Q2 and Q4 both to support them individually and to allow them to donate nearly $1 million to charities focused on COVID release as well as social and racial justice efforts. Last, but certainly not least, we have maintained our relentless focus on delivering value to our customers. And while the pandemic has been a source of challenges to businesses this year, we believe it will prove to be an accelerator of cloud migration and digital transformation over time.