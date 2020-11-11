Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

AJ Ljubich — Director of Investor Relations

Olivier Pomel — Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

David Obstler — Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentleman, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Datadog Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

I’d now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Mr. AJ Ljubich, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

AJ Ljubich — Director of Investor Relations

Thank you, guys. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to review Datadog’s third quarter 2020 financial results, which we announced in our press release issued after the close of market today. Joining me on the call today are Olivier Pomel, Datadog’s Co-Founder and CEO; and David Obstler, Datadog’s CFO.

During this call, we will make statements related to our business that are forward-looking under federal securities laws and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to our future financial performance, including our outlook for the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2020; our strategy; the potential benefits for our products, partnerships, and investments, anticipated hiring; our ability to capitalize on our market opportunity; and the impact that COVID-19 pandemic on our customers platform and the industry trends as well as our ability to benefit from these trends.

The words anticipate, believe, continue, estimate, expect, intend, will and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or similar indications of future expectations. These statements reflect our views only as of today and not as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For a discussion of material risks and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ, please refer to the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020 filed with the SEC on August 10, 2020.

Additional information will be made available on our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30 2020 and other filings and reports that we may file from time-to-time with the SEC. Our filings with the SEC are available on the Investor Relations section of our website. A replay of this call will be available there for a limited time. Non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this conference call. Please refer to the tables in our recent earnings release, which you can find on the Investor Relations portion of our website for reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

With that let’s turn the call over to Olivier.

Olivier Pomel — Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Thank you, AJ and thank you all for joining us today. We are very pleased with our performance in Q3. We showed continued high growth at scale and demonstrated efficiencies. It was an exciting quarter in which we maintain a high velocity of product delivery, starting with the new products and features announced at Dash, our annual user conference. We are building on our strong track record of innovation and expanding our lead at the most complete and cloud native end-to-end observability platform.

With the majority of our employees continuing to work from home, I am extremely impressed by our productivity. Our engineers continue to build and ship innovative solutions or go-to-market teams continue to efficiently deliver value to our customers and we continue to hire rapidly across R&D and sales and marketing to best position ourselves for the future. We are strategic partners to our customers like never before, as the importance of being digital first and agile is more pronounced than ever. The companies everywhere are continuing to migrate to the cloud, investing their digital operations. And as our market opportunity driven by multiple platforming has become clearer during this time, so it has our ability to execute against it.

Now, on to a review of Q3 results. To summarize Q3 at a high level, revenue was $155 million, an increase of 61% year-over-year and above the high end of our guidance range. We ended the quarter with 1,107 customers with ARR of $100,000 or more, up from 727. These customers generate about 75% of our ARR. We have about 13,100 customers, up from about 9,500 last year, which means we’re adding about 1,000 customers in the quarter. Meaningfully more in the 600 than in Q2. We also continue to be capital efficient, is free cash flow of $29 million. And as in past quarters, our dollar based net retention rate was of a 130%, as customers increased their usage and adopted our newer product.

Now to review Q3 in more detail. Throughout the quarter, usage growth of existing customers was robust, which was a return to more normalized levels after slower usage expansion in Q2. To be more specific, the pace of usage growth in Q3 was broadly in line with pre-COVID historical levels. As a result, we feel comfortable that some of the rationalized from our larger customer that we’ve seen in Q2 was transitory, as many of those customers have now returned to steady growth from multiple consecutive months. Strength was also broad based across customers of different sizes and within different industries. In addition to that, new logo generation continue to be robust with customers additions in line with pre-COVID levels and churn remained consistent with historical rates. Taking all of this into account, total ARR in the quarter was a new record for the Company, making this a very successful quarter.

Next our platform strategy continues to in the market. As of the end of Q3, 71% of customers are using two or more products, which is up from 50% last year. Approximately 20% of customers are using four or more products, which is up from only 7% a year ago. We had another quarter in which approximately 75% of new logos landed with two or more products and we continue to be pleased with the uptake of our newest products, including Synthetics, RUM, NPM and Security. I will point out that Synthetics has now be commercially available for about a year and today it is used by thousands of customers, as eight figures of ARR and continues to be in hyper growth. Adoption of Synthetics has exceeded our expectations, which will attribute to the combination of the strength of the product itself and the product platform. As a reminder, friction less adoption is a key value proposition of our platform, which we expect will benefit all of our products.

To conclude my review of the quarter, our ability to both expand during which have been a time of uncertainty, demonstrates Datadog’s importance as companies of all sizes and across all industries, even in the most challenged sectors are turning to start these operations as the most strategically important segment of their business.

Now onto R&D. We have a proven and long track record of innovation. In our team standard in Q3, with the introduction of eight new products and major features of Dash. With announcement include the introduction of the Datadog marketplace to enable technology partners to build applications on top of our platform. The general availability of continuous provider to measure core level performance through an always on and low overhead solution. Expanding Synthetics to continuous integration and deployment pipelines, which ended that in earlier in the development process. The introduction of Mobile Real User Monitoring for both Android and iOS. The general availability of error tracking to aggregate triage and prioritize frontend application errors. The beta launch of internet management for DevOps and security teams. The beta launch of compliance monitoring, which extends our security solutions to proactively notify on misconfigurations and compliance drift. And lastly the beta launch of recommended monitors, a suite of pre-configured curated and customizable alerts.

Additionally, we recently announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft currently in public preview, which will make Datadog available to purchase, implement and use directly from the Azure console and Azure and Datadog sales teams will increase collaboration for concerning to enterprise clients.

Today we also announced an expansion of our strategic partnership with Google Cloud platform, which extends or GCP presence into new regions and enhance our go-to-market collaboration and sales alignment between Datadog and GCP. We believe this partnership, along with our existing alliance with AWS demonstrate our leadership in cloud environments, as well as the collaborative nature of our relationships with the public tenders. These are just a few of the new features and enhancements we see this quarter. Rather than listing them all, I’ll conclude an R&D [Phonetic] with two main takeaways.

First, I am very proud of the continued productivity of our teams. Together we have not allowed the pandemic and work from home to destroy our roadmap. And we have also been able to successfully hire and on Board at scale, throughout the challenging times. Second, we continue to deliver the most complete and cloud native end-to-end observability platform and yet, we are only getting started.

Now, on to a sales and marketing. As you know, this quarter we hosted Dash, our annual user conference. While this was our first time hosting it in an whole virtual format, this enabled us to reach a broader audience of over 7,000 attendee, which is more than five times last years’ count. Dash was a great success, bringing together our customers, prospects and partners to sort of power up Datadog and many of the new products discussed earlier. And I want to give a special thank you to our event and community teams for excellent execution in a quickly shifting environment.

Now let’s discuss some of our wins this quarter. First, I’d highlight three notable upsales that demonstrate the world move to digital channels that has been capitalized by the pandemic and our ability to rapidly scale with our customers. First, the seven figure upsell with a large Latin America e-commerce company that has been handling record level of orders. This company broke down silos and now has 100s of users in Datadog collaborating around the shared view of the IT stack.

Next, a European on-demand delivery company that has seen its business more than doubled from last year and has got into Datadog usage more than four times. The Company has standardized monitoring on Datadog with a seven figure deal between all seven of our platform products, including security to enhance real time threat detection. And last, a US gaming company that have seen material growth in their platform and now has a seven figure commitment to Datadog.

In addition to using all three of our pillars, they are using Datadog to support their server less architecture, the demand for machine learning to detect anomalies before they occur and they also report on key business metrics with finance and advertising teams. We also had good success with customers from traditional industries that need to transform. We had a six figure new logo win from a 150 years old postal service in Europe. This organization aims to deliver more digital services to its customers, but undergoing a transition to a multi-cloud in containerized environment. They are using four products, including Synthetics to monitor back to the front-end across board on cloud and on-premise environment.

Next, we had a sizable upsell to a European financial service institution. After joining as a customer just over a year ago, this company increased spend more than four times for further considering and monitoring on Datadog to now exceed $1 million than they are. Finally, we had an upsell with a 100-year-old global shipping company, which we mentioned on last year’s call for Q3. And then this customer was spending mid six figures on Datadog infrastructure monitoring. Today its customers’ ARR has crossed in to seven figures using infrastructure monitoring APM, Log, Synthetics, RUM, NPM, and Security. This is a great example of not only how companies of all stages are undergoing digital transformation, but also our powerful cross selling motion as we introduce new products to market.

Now moving on to our outlook. As we look ahead to the final quarter of 2020. We continue to be excited about the market opportunity ahead of us and we are confident in our ability to execute continued strong performance through challenging times. After some of the rationalized cloud usage record in Q2, we’ve seen a clear return to normalize this growth. It is apparent that cloud migration is not only resilient in the current environment, but may even go stronger longer term.

Companies globally in the cloud storage [Phonetic] industries are prioritizing their digital operations like never before. And the cloud is a clear strategic winter to enable greater agility and innovation. We continue to believe Datadog is a primary beneficiary of these trends and that we remain very well positioned to win in the market. In other words, for the near term macro environment remains in Turkey and could cause bumps along the way. We are very confident in the long-term opportunity and in our positioning. And we believe that we can continue to sustain strong growth both in the near term and over time.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, David Obstler. David?

David Obstler — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Olivier. As mentioned, we delivered strong third quarter top and bottom line results amid a difficult macro backdrop. Revenue was $154.7 million up 61% year-over-year, usage trends were robust and returned to more normalized growth after the pressure that we saw in Q2. Meanwhile, platform traction continued to be strong, new logo generation was robust and churn was in line with historical norms.

To provide some more context, first on usage, usage from existing customers was robust and our third quarter dollar based net retention rate remained above 130% with the 13th consecutive quarter. After some pressure seen in Q2 driven by optimization efforts from larger customers that scale in the cloud, Q3 was characterized by a decisive return to more normalized growth from our existing customers. Throughout the quarter, we saw usage growth that was more in line with pre-pandemic historical levels.

The trend was broad based and sustained throughout the quarter. This provides us with confidence that what we experienced in Q2 was a transitory optimization effort that were related to the challenging macro environment, while further optimization may happen periodically as we’ve talked about previously, we feel confident that cloud migration is very much intact and perhaps even strengthening longer term. Recall that we have a ratable SaaS model, therefore while Q3 usage growth was back to pre-COVID levels, the pressure experienced in Q2 can still be seen in our year-over-year comparisons for a number of quarters. Our powerful land and expand model continues to be driven by both usage growth of existing products, as well as the cross-selling to our newer solutions.

Next in the third quarter, we saw continued strength in our platform strategy with over 70% of our customers using two or more products and about 20% of our customers now using four or more products up from only 7% a year ago. Continued product traction is being driven by adoption in the initial land, as well as strong cross selling. The newest products continue to perform well, growing run rate quarter-over-quarter. I’d note that many of them such as RUM, NPM and Security are still early and therefore small contributions to results in the quarter.

Next new logo results were solid with customer additions in line with pre-COVID levels and strength across sales channels and regions. And lastly, churn was stable in line with historical levels and improved from the slight elevation seen in Q2. Our dollar-based gross retention rate has remained largely unchanged in the low to mid-90s.

Now turning to billings, which were $155.9 million, up 39% year-over-year, again an exceptionally difficult compare. We had said that we will provide a pro-forma to more clearly aligned billings growth with the economics and growth of the business. And in Q3, there were a number of timing and duration differences that affected the growth of billings in the quarter. First, on last year’s Q3 call, we had disclosed that there was an invoice timing difference, which increased billings by $6 million. Pro-forma excluding that bill, billings would have been $106.4 million.

Next, in the quarter, we had a $11 million impact to billings and deferred revenue from a few long term large customers, which moved from annual billing to semi-annual or shorter durations upon their renewals. Notably, all of these customers continue to commit on an annual basis. They’re simply breaking up their bills as we talked about on the last call into smaller increments. If we pro-forma for these timing effects, Q3 ’20 billings would have been $166.9 million. So now comparing the pro-forma billings of $166.9 million to the year ago apples-to-apples of $106.4 million, the growth is 57% relatively in line with revenue growth. Remaining performance obligations or RPO was $316 million, up 50% [Phonetic] for the year. Current RPO growth was similar to pro-forma billings growth. As a reminder, billings and RPO can fluctuate as we just discussed versus revenue, based on the timing of invoicing and signing of customer contracts, while revenue incorporates customer usage.

Now let’s review the income statement in more detail. As a reminder, and unless otherwise noted all metrics are non-GAAP. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financials [Technical Issues]. Gross profit in the quarter was $121.5 million, representing a gross margin of 79%. This compares to a gross margin of 80% last quarter and 76% in the year ago period. Year-over-year improvement in gross margin was driven by more efficient use of cloud infrastructure. The slight decrease in gross margin sequentially was due to minor inefficiencies created from our investments in product and platform innovation as we have discussed.

As a reminder, our gross margins may fluctuate quarter-to-quarter within an acceptable range as we prioritize product development and innovation, as well as the build-out of cloud data centers in newer geographies. R&D expense in the quarter was $45.8 million or 30% of revenue compared to 28% a year ago. We’ve continued to invest significantly in R&D, including high growth of our engineering head count. We’ve been able to attract talent and execute on hiring and on-boarding, enabling us to deliver multiple record quarters of engineering head count additions.

We continue to see a meaningful opportunity to innovate and expand our platform and therefore plan to continue to make meaningful investments in R&D. Sales and marketing expense for the quarter was $49.7 million or 32% of revenue compared to 39% in the year-ago period. Similar to R&D, we continue to make substantial investments in sales and marketing, but the pace of revenue growth continues to outpace that investment. This was another quarter of no in-person trade shows or marketing events. While we have successfully redeployed much of the events budget to advertising and other lead generating activities, it was not on a one-for-one base ratio.

G&A expense was $12.1 million or 8% of revenue, slightly lower than the 9% in the year ago quarter and operating income was $13.8 million or 9% operating margin compared to operating income of $726,000 or 1% in the year ago period. In addition to the improvement in gross margin, the continued reduction in marketing events, travel and entertainment and facilities overhead due to COVID, contributed to operating margin.

Head count growth was approximately in line with revenue growth in the quarter. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $16 million or $0.05 a share on 333 million weighted average diluted shares. We have a very efficient business model and have experienced a high return on our investments in sales and marketing and R&D. While we have delivered five consecutive quarters of breakeven a positive operating income, we note that our priority remains top line growth and we intend to continue aggressive investments in R&D and go to market.

Finally, turning to the balance sheet and cash flow, we ended the quarter with $1.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities. Cash flow from operations was $36.3 million in the quarter. After taking into consideration capex and capitalized software, free cash flow was $28.6 million in the quarter or margin of 19%. Cash collections have been very strong amid COVID, a testament to the importance of our solution to our customers.

Now I would like to turn to our outlook for the fourth quarter and the full year 2020. While we saw usage growth in Q3 that was consistent with pre-pandemic historical levels, the pandemic is still ongoing and uncertainty remains. Therefore we are being prudent by factoring into our guidance, usage growth trends below what we have seen in Q3 and conservative new business assumptions, as well as continued strong investment in R&D and sales and marketing.

Beginning with the fourth quarter, we expect revenue to be in the range of $162 million to $164 million, which represents year-over-year growth of 43% at the midpoint. Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $3 million to $5 million and non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the $0.01 per share positive to $0.02 per share based on approximately 335 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

And for the full year 2020, revenue is expected to be in the range of $588 million to $590 million, which represent 62% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $48.5 million to $50.5 million and non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.17 to $0.18 per share based on approximately 332 million weighted average diluted shares.

Then some notes below operating income. We expect approximately $1.9 million of quarterly non-GAAP other income, which is net including the interest income on our cash and marketable securities, less the interest expense on our convertible debt. And we do not expect to be a federal taxpayer again, but have a tax provision related to our international entities, which we estimate to be approximately $450,000 in Q4.

To summarize, we are pleased with the results for the quarter. Usage growth was strong as companies are prioritizing cloud migration and digital transformation more than ever and we continue to execute at a high level. We delivered an impressive velocity of product innovation in the quarter and are investing to continue that track record. While uncertainty related to the macro environment remains, we feel very well positioned to capture what is a large and growing long-term market opportunity.

And now with that, we will open the call for questions. Operator, let’s begin the Q&A.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.