Categories Consumer, Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
PLAY Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Jun. 10, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Incorporated First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call. Today’s call is being hosted by Brian Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer. He will be joined on the call by Scott Bowman, Chief Financial Officer and Margo Manning, Chief Operating Officer. I’d like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded and will be available for replay beginning later today.
Now, I would like to turn the conference over to Scott Bowman for opening remarks.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
GameStop (GME) Earnings: Q1 loss narrows on 25% sales growth
Video game retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), which has become the talk of the town after the unprecedented stock rally in recent weeks, reported a narrower loss for the first
Should you invest in Steel Dynamics (STLD) stock after 78% rally?
The steel industry managed to shrug off the pandemic blues earlier than expected as the recovery in industrial activity pushed up demand. With the vaccination drive and the government’s aggressive
Campbell Soup (CPB) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 11% year-over-year to $1.98 billion, as a result of lapping the demand surge at the onset