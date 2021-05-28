Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) Q1 2022 earnings call dated

Jeff Clarke — Chief Operating Officer and Vice Chairman

Thanks Rob. Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. We are coming off a strong first quarter and a successful Dell Technologies World, where we connected with more than 60,000 customers, partners and stakeholders. We made important announcements on APEX, our Edge strategy and social impact and sustainability commitments, and the response was fantastic. We are energized by the positive feedback on our strategy, innovation and opportunity. One of the real silver linings of last year, is that digital transformation has been accelerated. Our world is running on data highways now, and we’re experiencing everything technology makes possible; deeper, data-driven insights, connectivity and even a deeper human connection. Technology is no longer the IT department. It’s the entire organization. It’s how you enable everything to deliver better business outcomes.

And customers are looking to Dell Technologies as their strategic partner, to help run their business, deliver their outcomes, capture their opportunities in the Data Era. For example; a large Fortune 500 retailer made VxRail and VMware Cloud Foundation the hybrid cloud standard for workloads in their data centers. Another example is Honeywell, who is helping its customers transform day-to-day business operations through Software-as-a-Service solutions for the Industrial sector. Built on Dell infrastructure, Honeywell Forge Connect is the Edge interface for Honeywell Forge Enterprise Performance Management.

Turning to the financial results, we started the year strong, delivering revenue in Q1 of $24.5 billion, up 12%. These results are driven by the do-anything-from-anywhere economy, where technology enables connectivity and outcomes for all of us. Instead of going to work, school, entertainment or shopping; it all comes to us through our PCs. That need for connectivity was demonstrated in the record demand last year, and has continued into this year. Our Client Solutions Group delivered record revenue for the first quarter of $13.3 billion, up 20%.

In our Infrastructure Solutions Group, we are seeing improved demand as customers invest in the solutions they need to power our do-from-anywhere world. The improvement we saw at the end of last year continued into Q1, with revenue growing 5% to $7.9 billion. We saw growth in Q4 for servers and midrange storage and the momentum continued into Q1, with PowerEdge orders up 7% and midrange storage orders up 23% percent.

Our VMware business also had a strong quarter, with revenue of $3 billion, up 9%. Our partnership continues to expand and our ongoing strategic relationship has been formalized with the Commercial Agreement announced last month. For example, we have a framework in place to identify new areas of First and Best joint innovation. Our unique partnership will continue to deliver highly differentiated, integrated solutions that are multi-cloud and accelerate digital transformation.

We’re pleased with the quarter and we’re even more excited about the opportunities ahead, and the long-term value proposition for Dell Technologies and our stakeholders. With a $4 trillion total IT market, we are only servicing a portion of that total surface area today. Our value creation framework is focused on four key areas that expand that surface area or serviceable market. We do that by focusing on our core markets, the broader ecosystem, new growth opportunities and our corporate and capital structures. I’ll cover the first three today and then Tom will cover the fourth.

Our strategy begins with growing and modernizing our core businesses. Our serviceable or addressable market is expanding. In 2019, the serviceable TAM for the broader client ecosystem was approximately $600 billion, and looking out to calendar year 2025, it jumps to a projected $750 billion. This expansion in TAM is driven by increased systems per household, faster refresh rates with higher notebook mix, and investments in a hybrid and remote workforce. Our investments are focused on making the PC more personal and intelligent. But it’s just not about the PC, it’s about providing technology to deliver an experience to customers, that allows them to be connected, productive and effective, no matter where they are and that’s increasingly about software.

A few recent examples; we continue to innovate with our built-in AI software, Dell Optimizer, that learns, responds and improves the way you work. We recently updated Dell Hybrid Client, that gives users access to their applications and data, whether delivered from the public cloud, private cloud or on the device. And we introduced the new SafeShutter on selected devices; the industry’s first automatic webcam that knows when to automatically open or close by syncing to your video conferencing applications. It’s all of these things combined; devices, software, services and peripherals and a higher profitability profile, that have us excited about the future opportunity.

The serviceable TAM for our infrastructure business is also growing; from approximately $150 billion in 2019, to a projected $200 billion by 2025. That means growth in areas like servers, storage and networking, where we are strong and, growth in areas like hyperconverged infrastructure, where we are innovating for the future. Just a few weeks ago, we launched software update to PowerStore improving workload performance by up to 25%. By automating data processes, we are saving customers money, while lowering latency by 15%. We also introduced the cost-effective entry level PowerStore 500 to the lineup; PowerStore now serves all midrange price bands. PowerStore is the industry’s first modern, midrange storage architecture in a decade. It’s a container-based, micro-service software allows for rapid deployment of new capabilities with no disruption. It continues to ramp faster than any new architecture we’ve ever released and accelerates our opportunity in midrange storage. We recently launched our new line of AI-enabled PowerEdge servers, that help customers meet the challenge of digital transformation with a secure infrastructure that supports modern workloads.

We are leading with innovation and taking share where we are strong, but we also know long-term success means doing more than just winning in the consolidation. It also means delivering a leading customer experience, including modernized consumption. This is where APEX comes in; to deliver the scale of the cloud with the ease of as-a-Service. It’s a critical component to how we modernize and grow our core businesses, grow private and hybrid cloud, and win the edge. Building on our long history of offering IT as-a-Service, earlier this month at Dell Technologies World, we launched the new APEX portfolio offerings, Data Storage Services, Cloud Services and Custom Solutions. APEX helps customers simplify digital transformation by increasing IT flexibility, agility and control, via a cloud-based service model. We are seeing increased customer interest; customers like GE are turning to Dell for an as-a-Service approach that assists the industrial giant in delivering solutions that make the world work more efficiently, reliably and safely and Magellan Health; looking for better control of their infrastructure to help serve patients faster, and more effectively.

And we are building the technology ecosystem of the future; we are innovating and integrating with VMware and our partner ecosystems to create an automated, intelligent infrastructure for 5G and the Data Era. This includes our better-together solutions with VMware that customers have embraced, such as VxRail, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, and VeloCloud SD-WAN, as well as our security end user computing. With Dell Technologies and VMware, customers have consistent infrastructure and operations from the public cloud to the private cloud, colocations and the edge. It’s estimated that 75% of data will be processed outside of a traditional data center or cloud by 2025; and that data will be generated in the real world at the edge.

One of the ways we’re helping customers make decisions at the edge in real time, is with our Streaming Data Platform; this is an open platform that offers powerful real-time analytics at the edge, with a smaller footprint. By putting compute, storage, and analytics, at the edge, where the data is created, we deliver data insights in real time and create new opportunities for business.

We also continue to support customer choice, through an ecosystem of value-added partnerships, like what we’re doing with PTC ThingWorx for smart manufacturing at the edge, and with Equinix for hybrid cloud and as-a-Service offerings, and next month, we’ll announce an open network ecosystem that brings together infrastructure technology, partners and services, to create a more agile and profitable ways for Communications Service Providers to transform their operations and modernize to an open, cloud-native 5G networks.

Together with VMware and our partner ecosystem, we are the hybrid and multi-Cloud Platform for the Digital future, and we’ll deliver it all through a consistent cloud model, and as-a-Service with APEX. As we think about future areas of growth, we’ll leverage our leading capabilities, our relationship with VMware, and the broader partner ecosystem to capitalize on new large addressable markets in emerging technology spaces, multi-billion dollar markets today that are projected to grow exponentially by 2025. Here we will pursue logical and closely adjacent opportunities, where we have the unique opportunity to win. In areas such as hybrid cloud, edge, telco, as-a-Service and data management to drive high-value growth.

We are confident in our ability to drive high-value growth for two reasons; one, our differentiated strategy; grow and modernize the core with software; leading with our unique VMware partnership to innovate, integrate and partner to build the technology ecosystem of the future; win the next technology frontier at the edge; deliver the scale of cloud with the ease of as-a-Service with APEX. And two, our competitive operational advantages. Our direct sales force and customer intimacy, our global services capabilities, Dell Financial Services and industry-leading scale and supply chain. Combined, we have a more focused business, with the right formula to consistently deliver annual revenue growth in the GDP or better range over the long term, with strong profitability and predictable cash flow. It’s an incredible time to be in the business of delivering technology solutions that deliver experiences, insights and outcomes. We’re optimistic about the opportunities ahead.

Before I turn it over to Tom for a closer look at the financials, a quick comment on the global supply situation that extends well beyond IT hardware. As we have mentioned, the pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital technology in every industry, and when coupled with an improving global economy with greater demand for everything, there is an overall shortage of semiconductors. We are executing our strategy, as we work through this environment, just as you’ve seen us do before and what you’ve come to expect from us.

Now, over to Tom.

Tom Sweet — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks Jeff. I am pleased with our performance, as we started the year strong, with double-digit revenue growth, operating income growing faster than revenue, and strong cash flow generation, given the strength in the business. Revenue for Q1 was a first quarter record at $24.5 billion, up 12%, driven by growth in all three business units, especially CSG and an improving ISG business. Gross margin was $8 billion, up 9% and 32.7% of revenue. Gross margin as a percent of revenue was 70 basis points lower, primarily driven by a 370 basis-point revenue mix shift to CSG.

Operating expense was $5.3 billion, up 3% year-over-year. We are continuing to prudently manage our expenses, but as we talked about last quarter, some costs are coming back into the P&L. Operating income was also a first quarter record at $2.7 billion, up 26% and 11.1% of revenue. We saw improved profitability in all three segments, led by CSG.

Given the progress we’ve made on paying down debt, our interest expense was down approximately $162 million, contributing to an even stronger growth of 59% in consolidated net income to $1.8 billion. Earnings per share was $2.13, up 59%. Our recurring revenue, which includes deferred revenue amortization, utility, and as-a-Service models, is approximately $6 billion a quarter, up 12% year-over-year, and our remaining performance obligation is approximately $42 billion, up 15%, which includes deferred revenue plus committed contract value not included in deferred revenue. The growth was driven by solid performance in hardware and software maintenance and custom as-a-Service solutions. Excluding VMware, Dell’s remaining performance obligation is approximately $32 billion, up 18%.

Turning to the business units, our Client Solutions Group delivered another quarter of outstanding results, despite industry-wide supply chain challenges. CSG revenue was up 20% to $13.3 billion, driven by ongoing high demand for remote work and learning solutions, along with gaming systems. Commercial revenue was up 14% to $9.8 billion. We saw double-digit orders growth for Latitudes, Precision systems and Commercial Chromebooks, and we are starting to see improved demand for desktops, as orders for our commercial desktops returned to growth.

Our consumer business delivered revenue of $3.5 billion, up 42% as demand remains strong from consumers looking for upgraded experiences in today’s world of digital entertainment and e-commerce. On an orders basis, our XPS notebooks were up 21%, Alienware notebooks were up 76% and our consumer online business was up 58%, and we are riding a wave of growing ASPs in the consumer business, as more consumers are choosing high-end systems.

CSG Operating Income was up 84% to a record of $1.1 billion and was 8.2% of revenue. We saw better-than-expected profitability, primarily due to strong shipments, a stable pricing environment and some component cost deflation. We also had a strong quarter for client solutions software and peripherals and services. This highlights the points Jeff made earlier about the broader opportunity for our client business, as we innovate across the ecosystem, to deliver an enhanced experience for our customers, looking to work and play effectively from anywhere.

This total solution focus, along with our differentiated competitive advantages and strategy, have enabled us to deliver margin expansion over the last five fiscal years. Over that period, CSG revenue has grown at a 7% CAGR, while operating income has grown by a CAGR of 18%.

Moving to ISG, we are encouraged by the positive momentum we’ve seen in this business over the last two quarters. For Q1, revenue was up 5% percent to $7.9 billion, driven by an improving demand environment for compute and building momentum in storage. We believe demand will continue to improve as we move through the year, as customers accelerate their IT investments with focus on hybrid cloud solutions.

Servers and networking revenue was $4.1 billion, up 9%, as we saw increased demand for infrastructure compute across our customer base. Storage revenue was $3.8 billion, flat compared to last year. Highlights for the quarter were Hyperconverged infrastructure and Midrange, each up 23% based on orders, as VxRail and PowerStore continue to deliver strong growth. Storage buyers were up 12% driven by PowerStore.

ISG operating income came in at $788 million or 10% of revenue, which was up 30 basis points as we benefited from continued operating expense discipline and an improving demand environment. We have a significant presence with many of the leading cloud-based companies in the world. In fact, we provide infrastructure to nearly 80% of the largest cloud service providers in the world. And looking at our top 1,000 ISG customers, demand from SaaS companies, cloud hosting companies, telco, consumer webtech and fintech companies was up double-digits over the trailing 12 month period, and currently accounts for nearly 30% of orders from that top 1,000 customer set.

The VMware business unit also performed well, delivering revenue of $3 billion, up 9%, and operating income of $841 million, or 28.1% of revenue. Based on VMware’s standalone results, Subscription & Software-as-a-Service revenue grew approximately 29%. The largest revenue contributions were from VMware Cloud Provider Program, Modern Applications and End-User Computing.

Geographically, we have seen an encouraging rebound in demand across most of the countries and regions in which we operate. In our top markets, the United States was up 9%, China was up 36%, and Germany was up 19% based on orders. Dell Financial Services’ first quarter originations were $1.9 billion, up 5%, driven primarily by continued strength in our Americas business. DFS ended the quarter with $12.7 billion in total managed assets, up $1.4 billion year-over-year. We had a good quarter for our APEX Custom Solutions Flex-on-Demand and Data Center Utility where we saw bookings of $164 million. These offerings are key and will continue to contribute to our as-a-Service and growth in our remaining performance obligations.

And as we talked about at Dell Tech World, APEX is the next evolution of what we’ve been building on for decades, aligning us even more closely with customer outcomes and results. The pace of adoption will be driven by customer acceptance, but we are seeing increased interest. We believe it will drive incremental revenue growth in the future.

Turning to our capital structure and balance sheet; we had a strong quarter of cash flow generation and continued our focus on de-levering. We generated positive cash flow from operations of $2.2 billion, despite typically using cash in our first quarter due to P&L seasonality and bonus payouts. On a trailing 12 month basis, cash flow from operations was a record $14.4 billion, and excluding VMware it was $10.1 billion. We have a history of generating strong cash flow, with our core business averaging more than $6 billion of cash flow from operations annually over the last two years. Cash and investments at the end of the quarter was approximately $15.9 billion and $10.1 billion for Dell ex-VMware. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 billion, up 24% at 13.2% of revenue. For the trailing 12 months, adjusted EBITDA was $13.4 billion, up 13%.

During the first quarter, we paid down approximately $1.5 billion of debt, paying off all of our fiscal year ’22 maturities. Additionally, we paid $1 billion of the margin loan earlier this month, for a total debt paydown of $2.5 billion year-to-date. Our debt balance now stands at $47.2 billion, and that includes DFS-related debt of $10.2 billion and subsidiary debt of $4.8 billion. Our core debt ended the quarter at $27.9 billion, and our core leverage ratio is now approximately 2.3 times adjusted EBITDA.

Given our strong Q1 cash flow performance, ending Q1 cash balances, and the expected VMware dividend proceeds of approximately $9.3 billion to $9.7 billion, we are increasing our full year debt paydown target to be at least $16 billion for fiscal year ’22. Our expectation is that once the spin of VMware is finalized, we will be upgraded to investment grade by all three credit rating agencies.

As a reminder, following the announcement of the VMware spin, the three rating agencies updated our outlooks to credit watch Positive or put our credit rating under review for a potential upgrade to investment grade ratings. After achieving an Investment Grade corporate family rating, we will target a core leverage ratio of 1.5 times adjusted EBITDA.

Given our healthy balance sheet and strong free cash flow, along with the anticipated Boomi proceeds, there will be opportunity for a more balanced capital allocation policy, including shareholder capital return, investments to grow the business and value-enhancing M&A. We will have more to say on this topic, as we get closer to the close of the VMware transaction.

Now to our outlook; from a macro point of view, the pace of the global economic recovery is progressing with regional and country-specific puts and takes, as COVID waves continue to impact many countries and the pace of global vaccine administration progress is uneven. Additionally, the pandemic drove acceleration of digital transformation across multiple industries, and supply has not kept up with demand for certain components.

Geographically, North America, China and many countries in Europe are seeing stronger economic recovery and related IT spending. For revenue, it would be appropriate to flow our Q1 revenue upside through your full year models after considering the comments I just mentioned. It’s clearly a fluid environment. For Q2, our normal sequential revenue increase is about 6%. We are seeing progress on the economic front, but given ongoing supply constraints, particularly impacting CSG, as well as VMware’s standalone guidance, we expect Q2 revenue to be slightly below our normal sequential pattern over the past few years.

For Q2 operating income, there is a few items I’d call out: As we talked about on prior calls, we had some costs coming back, as we reinstated a number of employee-related benefits in Q1, most notably merit and promotions. I’d also remind you, that the VMware and Dell core businesses are investing for long-term growth. We will see a mix shift within CSG in Q2, driven by the normal seasonality of stronger education PCs and Chromebook sales. The component supply situation remains constrained, and we expect component costs to be inflationary in Q2. Factoring in these items, we expect operating income to be down low to mid-single digits sequentially on an absolute dollar basis.

Below the operating income line, we will continue to benefit from lower interest expense. For non-GAAP tax rate, you should assume 17.5% plus or minus 100 basis points. In addition, keep in mind the majority of the activity for the new $16 billion plus debt reduction target will take place in conjunction with the expected close of the VMware transaction in calendar Q4.

In closing, we have a set of durable competitive advantages that we believe lead us to a differentiated growth strategy for GDP to GDP plus revenue growth, strong profitability and predictable cash flow. We are focused on maximizing long-term value creation for all aligned shareholders, by continuing to profitably grow and modernize our core markets, adding value beyond hardware and transforming our business through APEX. We will leverage our market reach and philosophy of customer choice to bring a broad set of technology solutions to our customers through our First and Best alliance with VMware and our broader partner ecosystem.

We will pursue adjacent high-growth opportunities like hybrid cloud, telco, edge and data management, through organic and potentially future inorganic investments; and we have been deliberate in our corporate and capital structure optimization with the announced VMware spin and Boomi transaction, along with the sale of RSA last year. We will continue to evaluate our structure and capital framework as we go forward.

With that, I’ll turn it back to Rob to begin Q&A.

Rob Williams — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Thanks Tom. Before we start the live portion our call, I’m sorry to share that Jeff will not be able to join us for the Q&A session. Regretfully he had an emergency in his extended family this afternoon, Next, we ask that each participant ask one question to allow us to get to as many of you as possible. Jermiria, Can you please introduce the first question?

