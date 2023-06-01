DG Earnings: All you need to know about Dollar General’s Q1 2023 earnings results

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 6.8% year-over-year to $9.3 billion, driven mainly by positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales.

Same-store sales rose 1.6%, driven by an increase in average transaction amount.

Net income of $514.4 million was down 6.9% compared to the prior-year quarter while EPS fell 2.9% to $2.34.

Both sales and earnings missed expectations. The company also lowered its outlook for the full year.

For FY2023, net sales growth is now expected to be approx. 3.5-5.0% while same-store sales growth is expected to be around 1-2%. EPS growth is estimated in the range of an approximate 8% decline to flat.

The stock plunged 7% in premarket hours on Thursday.

