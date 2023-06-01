Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
DG Earnings: All you need to know about Dollar General’s Q1 2023 earnings results
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 6.8% year-over-year to $9.3 billion, driven mainly by positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales.
Same-store sales rose 1.6%, driven by an increase in average transaction amount.
Net income of $514.4 million was down 6.9% compared to the prior-year quarter while EPS fell 2.9% to $2.34.
Both sales and earnings missed expectations. The company also lowered its outlook for the full year.
For FY2023, net sales growth is now expected to be approx. 3.5-5.0% while same-store sales growth is expected to be around 1-2%. EPS growth is estimated in the range of an approximate 8% decline to flat.
The stock plunged 7% in premarket hours on Thursday.
Prior performance
Most Popular
HRL Earnings: Key highlights from Hormel Foods’ Q2 2023 financial results
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales of $3 billion were down 3.8% year-over-year. Net earnings attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation were $217.2
Everything you need to know about Salesforce’s Q1 2024 financial results
Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) on Wednesday reported an increase in first-quarter adjusted earnings, aided by strong revenue growth. First-quarter profit, excluding non-recurring items, increased to $1.69
Infographic: Key highlights from Advance Auto Parts’ (AAP) Q1 2023 earnings results
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales totaled $3.4 billion, up 1.3% year-over-year, driven mainly by new store openings. Comparable store sales fell