DIS Earnings: All you need to know about Walt Disney’s Q4 2024 earnings results

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion.

Net income attributable to The Walt Disney Company was $460 million, or $0.25 per share, compared to $264 million, or $0.14 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 39% to $1.14.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock rising over 5% in premarket hours on Thursday.

For fiscal year 2025, Disney expects high-single digit adjusted EPS growth compared to fiscal year 2024.

