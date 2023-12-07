Dollar General (DG) 3Q23 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 2.4% year-over-year to $9.7 billion. Same-store sales decreased 1.3%.

Net income was $276.2 million, down 47.5% compared to last year. EPS decreased 45.9% YoY to $1.26.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations, allowing the stock to gain over 2% in premarket hours on Thursday.

For fiscal year 2023, the company expects net sales to grow 1.5-2.5%. Same-store sales growth is expected to range between a decline of approx. 1% to flat. DG expects EPS of approx. $7.10-7.60 for the year.

