Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Dollar General (DG) 3Q23 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 2.4% year-over-year to $9.7 billion. Same-store sales decreased 1.3%.
Net income was $276.2 million, down 47.5% compared to last year. EPS decreased 45.9% YoY to $1.26.
Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations, allowing the stock to gain over 2% in premarket hours on Thursday.
For fiscal year 2023, the company expects net sales to grow 1.5-2.5%. Same-store sales growth is expected to range between a decline of approx. 1% to flat. DG expects EPS of approx. $7.10-7.60 for the year.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Alibaba’s (BABA) stock near record lows. Is it the right time to invest?
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is the largest e-commerce and cloud company in China which is well ahead of its nearest competitors in terms of revenue performance and profitability.
Campbell Soup (CPB): Main takeaways from the Q1 2024 earnings report
Shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) gained over 7% on Wednesday, following the announcement of the company’s first quarter 2024 earnings results. The stock has dropped 23% year-to-date. The
Earnings Preview: What to expect when Adobe (ADBE) reports Q4 results
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) has delivered strong operating margins and profit in recent quarters while making significant investments in its technology platform. That, combined with continued innovation, positions the company