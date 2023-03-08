Dollar General (DG): A few points to note ahead of the Q4 earnings report

Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) were down slightly on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 11% year-to-date. The discount retailer is scheduled to report its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results on Thursday, March 16 and it had provided certain preliminary results last month. Here are a few points to note ahead of the upcoming report:
Revenue
Analysts are projecting revenue of $10.24 billion for Dollar General in Q4 2022, which would reflect an increase of 18% from the prior-year period. In the third quarter of 2022, net sales increased 11% to $9.5 billion, driven by positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales.
Same-store sales
In February, Dollar General stated that despite continued market share gains in sales of both consumable and non-consumable products, same-store sales for Q4 increased only 5.7% versus the company’s expectation of approx. 6-7% growth.
The company believes that the lower-than-expected results were mainly due to lower-than-anticipated sales and higher-than-anticipated inventory damages, both of which were impacted by Winter Storm Elliott in Q4. Although same-store sales of 6.7% and 6.5% for November and January respectively, came within the expected guidance range for Q4, December’s same-store sales fell short at 4.5% believed to be mainly due to the storm.
Earnings
Dollar General now expects EPS to range between $2.91-2.96 in Q4 compared to its previous expectation of $3.15-3.30. This compares to EPS of $2.57 reported in Q4 2021. In Q3 2022, EPS increased 12% year-over-year to $2.33.
Prelim FY2023 guidance
For fiscal year 2023, Dollar General currently expects same-store sales growth of 3-3.5% and EPS growth of 4-6%.
Competition
Last week, DG’s competitor Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results, which surpassed expectations. Its net sales rose 9% to $7.7 billion while same-store sales grew 7.4%. EPS increased 1.5% to $2.04.
Also read: Dollar Tree (DLTR): A look at the discount retailer’s expectations for the near term
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Is Adobe’s (ADBE) stock a buy ahead of next week’s earnings?
Over the years, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) has played a key role in transforming the way businesses and individuals use media, through its mission-critical products for graphic design and document
Dollar Tree (DLTR): A look at the discount retailer’s expectations for the near term
Shares of Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) were down over 1% on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 5% over the past one month. The company delivered revenue and earnings growth
Key highlights from DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) Q4 2022 earnings results
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net sales increased 7.3% year-over-year to $3.6 billion. Comparable store sales rose 5.3%. Net income decreased 32%