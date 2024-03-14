Dollar General (DG) Q4 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales decreased 3.4% to $9.9 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Same-store sales increased 0.7%.

Net income of $401.8 million was down 39% compared to last year. EPS decreased 38.2% to $1.83 year-over-year.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates, sending the stock rising over 6% in premarket hours on Thursday.

For fiscal year 2024, the company expects net sales growth of approx. 6.0-6.7%, same-store sales growth of 2.0-2.7% and EPS of approx. $6.80-7.55.

For the first quarter of 2024, DG currently expects same-store sales growth of 1.5-2.0%, and EPS of $1.50-1.60.

