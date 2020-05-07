Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Dropbox’s first quarter 2020 earnings call. Today Dropbox will discuss the quarterly financial results that were distributed earlier. Statements on this call include forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health responses on our business, financial results and the economy, statements relating to the expected performance of our business, future financial results, including expectations regarding future profitability and our ability to generate and sustain positive free cash flow, our ability to extend our platform by developing new products or features, our strategy as well as the ability of our key employees to execute on our strategy, long-term growth and overall future prospects. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied during this call, in particular, those described in our risk factors included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2019 and the risk factors that will be included in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31st, 2020. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions and beliefs as of today and we undertake no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Our discussion today will include non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to and not as a substitute for or in isolation from our GAAP results. A reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP results may be found in our earnings release, which was furnished with our Form 8-K filed today with the SEC and may also be found in the supplemental investor materials posted on our Investor Relations website at investors.dropbox.com.

I would now like to turn the call over to Dropbox’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Drew Houston. Drew?

Drew Houston — Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks Darren. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our Q1 earnings call. Thank you for taking the time to join us today, especially under the current circumstances. On the call with me is Ajay Vashee, our Chief Financial Officer. Olivia Nottebohm, our Chief Operating Officer, will also join us during Q&A. The three of us are dialing in remotely from our homes. So please forgive us for any sound quality issues or background noise over the next hour. Today, I’ll provide an update on the top of funnel and engagement trends we’re seeing as a result of COVID-19 and talk to business and product highlights from the last quarter. Ajay will review our Q1 financial results, touch on our go-to-market strategy and provide guidance for Q2 and fiscal 2020.

First I want to provide some perspective on how the team here at Dropbox is responding to COVID-19. I’m really proud of how quickly our employees have adapted to working effectively in this challenging environment. We continue to hold regular company-wide town hall meetings across our global offices and productivity has remained high even as the vast majority of us have shifted to work remotely while reorienting our product roadmap to adapt to emerging customer demand. In addition, our infrastructure teams have been hard at work to ensure we continue to operate without any service interruptions or issues and are able to support higher utilization during this time. I want to thank the team for staying focused on serving our customers and to continuing to provide them with the tools they need to get work done. In times like these, the ability for teams to easily access and work together on content takes on an even greater significance. We launched the new Dropbox last year to address unmet needs around distributed teamwork and collaboration. It’s a smart workspace to organize users’ content, connect their tools and bring teams together, helping users stay in sync and reducing the friction of working remotely. We believe the accelerated transition to remote work that’s underway will have lasting effects that will favor companies like ours in the long run and create added demand for our products and we’re starting to see that in our top of funnel metrics.

Over the last few months we’ve seen an increase in free trial starts across both our team and individual plans. Since mid-March daily Dropbox Business team trials increased by approximately 40% over pre-COVID levels at the outset of the year with higher levels of engagement and collaborative activity. Similarly daily trial starts to our Plus individual plan increased over 25% over these same periods. We will be closely monitoring these newer cohorts for conversion trends and business contribution in the coming weeks and months. In addition to the higher demand we’ve seen in our top of funnel, we’ve also seen increased adoption of our new desktop app. Now available to all users, early adoption of our new desktop app has grown to over 350,000 of our over 450,000 Dropbox Business teams and over the past couple of months weekly active users on the new desktop app has increased by approximately 60%. We’ve also seen significantly higher usage of HelloSign in recent months with the number of signature requests of three times from average levels across January and February. And HelloWorks, our fully customizable document workflow solution, has seen an uptick in new COVID-19 related use cases. Lenders have leveraged the product to send out tens of thousands of small business loan relief applications and a New York-based urgent care facility relied on HelloWorks to process nearly 2,000 patient intake forms in April alone. Increased interest in Dropbox has also come from higher education institutions that have shifted to remote learning model. Demand for our products from universities is increasing and professors are using Dropbox Paper as a tool to make educational content more accessible and collaborative for students. In Q1, we also launched a program to donate free Dropbox licenses to NGOs battling COVID-19 as well as K to 12 teachers. And we’re continuing to support our local hospitals and medical professionals on the front lines. We want to do everything we can to help critical efforts like these.

Turning to our quarterly results. In Q1, we continued to see strength across our business. Revenue grew 19% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, driven by paying user growth and ARPU expansion. We also achieved record operating margins and reached GAAP profitability for the first time. These results underscore the strength of our global collaboration platform, our efficient go-to-market strategy and our operational discipline. Let’s move on to some of the product highlights from the quarter. We’re always focused on building a great experience for our users. This quarter we added notable features to our deep integration with Zoom, allowing users to do even more without ever leaving Dropbox. Now users can record a Zoom meeting and save it along with the transcript directly to Dropbox. From there they can securely share the transcript and the recording with team members and keep them in the loop when they can’t make it to a meeting. And since transcript files are indexed using our full-text search feature, they’ll show up when users search for any phrase mentioned during a video conference. Given that many of our collective users are now working remotely, this has proven to be a timely product release. Heading into April, we saw a 20 times increase in usage of our Zoom integration compared to February levels. This quarter, we also launched a number of improvements to the admin experience. Empowering IT is an important focus area for us as we drive adoption of Dropbox within business teams. In Q1, we introduced an updated insights dashboard. This refreshed dashboard part of the Dropbox Business admin console enables IT to easily review user activity and take relevant action as needed. The new dashboard allows admins to see which outside domains are team is sharing with and how often, generate at-a-glance stats on paid license utilization pending invites, active members and suspended members and monitor sharing activity for compliance. In Q1, we also launched a new admin and security features into HelloSign Enterprise. Customers to this view [Phonetic] ( 0:25:58 ) can now streamline multi-team management with centralized visibility and delegation controls, providing oversight over documents, templates, branding and usage. These capabilities empower IT to stay in control as utilization scales. Enterprise features like these have already helped HelloSign land one of its largest deals today. We’re excited to announce that another leading on-demand services platform joined a growing number of delivery companies including Instacart who are leveraging HelloSign. The customer will deploy HelloSign Enterprise Plus to create a faster and more seamless onboarding experience of restaurants and will drive improved e-signature workflows across several business functions. Together, our new Dropbox Business insights dashboard and the advanced admin and security features we introduced for HelloSign help to streamline the admin experience as team scale their deployments of Dropbox. In addition to improving our native admin functionality, we’ve been investing in key partnerships to bring Dropbox Business teams tools to manage and secure a best of breed SaaS environment. Our advanced team and content controls add-on, launched in partnership with BetterCloud, empowers IT admins with even greater control over data protection, enhanced visibility and auditability and automated user lifecycle management. In Q1 we closed nine outbound deals where the Advanced Team & Content Controls add-on was cited as a key differentiator. This included a Dropbox Enterprise win to displace a competitor at a physician group with over 5,000 employees across 200 locations specializing in emergency medicine and acute care. With our Advanced Team & Content Controls add-on Dropbox addresses the customers’ need for a HIPAA-compliant tool to enable collaboration among a highly distributed work force. To wrap things up, Q1 was a strong quarter for us amidst rapidly shifting global environment. The record trial volumes and customer engagement trends have been encouraging, but we remain cognizant that there are likely headwinds ahead for the broader economy. At Dropbox we remain committed to our customers and we’ll continue to focus on enhancing the capabilities of our products to facilitate distributed and remote work. Our efforts to improve the experience for IT admins will help teams efficiently and securely expand their deployments and our latest integrations and partnerships help our users bring all their different tools together so that they can focus on their work wherever they may be. I’ll now turn it over to Ajay, our CFO, to walk through our financial results.

Ajay Vashee — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Drew. Our Q1 results demonstrate our strong execution and focus on delivering a healthy balance of top line growth and profitability. Total revenue for the quarter was up 18% year-over-year to $455 million. On a constant currency basis, year-over-year growth would have been 19%. ARR for the quarter was $1.864 billion, up 16% from the year-ago period. On a constant currency basis, ARR grew $53 million quarter-over-quarter and 17% year-over-year. I’d note that in Q1 of every year we update the FX rates used to calculate ARR.

We ended Q1 with 14.6 million paying users and ARPU was $126.30 in the period. ARR reflects our strategy to methodically convert our highest value users to drive sustainable monetization and retention.

Let me highlight a few ways we’re executing on this strategy. Over the past several months we’ve enhanced our mobile on-boarding flows for users who sign up for a Dropbox Plus trial to drive higher levels of engagement and conversion to our platform. Our data science team identified certain actions that mobile users can take in the first few weeks of their trial such as sharing links to content, which increased their propensity to convert into a paying subscriber. #3 #4 a paying subscriber. With these insights in mind, our engineering teams have been revamping our onboarding prompts to encourage users on a Plus trial to take these types of actions, thereby helping to drive notable improvements in our mobile trial conversion rates. This is an investment we’re particularly excited about in light of the elevated trial volume that Drew spoke to earlier. Let’s move on to some of our customer highlights. In Q1, we had a number of wins across a range of verticals, including healthcare, technology, education and insurance. We’re excited to announce that Usborne Publishing is now a Dropbox Business customer. Usborne Publishing publishing is a leading UK based publisher of children’s books that turned to Dropbox as part of its accelerated shift to a remote work strategy due to COVID-19. With the onset of the virus in the UK, the company needed to enable employees on the production and creative teams who were dependent on on-premise file servers to work from home with a tool that they could deploy quickly. In less than a week Dropbox Business was purchased and provisioned to all employees. Usborne Dropbox’s widespread usage in the media industry and key integrations with Adobe product has been critical to their decision to adopt our platform.

In addition, we’re pleased to announce that the University of Oregon is now a Dropbox customer. Dropbox will be made available to all faculty, staff and students at Oregon’s flagship public university. Our products were already widely adopted across the University’s faculty with particularly high usage among research professors who leverage Dropbox to collaborate with colleagues at other institutions. With this purchase the University of Oregon will now be able to administer all Dropbox usage centrally using the IT controls available to enterprise customers. Our support of FERPA, HITECH and HIPAA protocols was key to becoming a trusted partner to the university. Before I move on to the rest of the P&L, I want to note that unless otherwise indicated, all income statement measures that follow are non-GAAP and excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles and certain expenses related to the acquisition of HelloSign. Our non-GAAP net income also excludes net gains and losses on equity investments. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results may be found in our earnings release, which was furnished with our Form 8-K filed today with the SEC and in the supplemental investor materials posted on our Investor Relations website.

Moving to the P&L, gross margin for the quarter was 78%, an increase of 3 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase in gross margin was driven by unit cost efficiency gains with our infrastructure hardware, including lower depreciation as a share of revenue. We continue to expect fiscal 2020 gross margin to be approximately 1.5 points higher than 2019. Moving to operating expenses. First quarter R&D expense was $140 million or 31% of revenue compared to 30% in Q1 a year ago. The increase as a percentage of revenue was primarily driven by higher headcount as well as investments in new product development and testing. S&M expense was $96 million in the first quarter or 21% of revenue compared to 24% in Q1 a year ago. The decrease was due to greater efficiencies in marketing related spend relative to Q1 of 2019. G&A expense was $47 million or 10% of revenue compared to 11% of revenue in Q1 a year ago. The decrease was due to lower non-income based taxes. Taken together, we earned $73 million in operating profit in the first quarter. This translates to a record 16.1% operating margin, which is a 6 percentage point improvement from Q1 of 2019. Net income for the quarter was $70 million, up from $42 million a year ago. Diluted EPS was $0.17 per share based on 419 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding, up from $0.10 in Q1 a year ago. As Drew noted earlier, Q1 was also our first quarter of GAAP profitability, an important milestone for us. While we may see some fluctuations quarter-to-quarter based on timing of spend, we expect to be GAAP profitable for the fiscal year.

Moving on to cash balance and cash flow. We ended Q1 with cash and short-term investments of $1.101 billion. Cash flow from operations was $53 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $28 million yielding free cash flow of $25 million or 6% of revenue. Capex in Q1 included $21 million of spend on our new headquarters of which $8 million was offset by tenant improvement allowances. In Q1, we also incurred the first payout of deal consideration holdback related to our acquisition of HelloSign. Excluding the headquarter spend, net of TIAs of $13 million and payout of HelloSign deal consideration holdback of $16 million, free cash flow would have been $54 million or 12% of revenue. In Q1, we also added $35 million to our finance lease lines for data center equipment. We expect additions to our finance lease lines to be approximately 8% of revenue in 2020. Now let’s turn to our guidance. Since our IPO two years ago, we’ve maintained a consistent guidance philosophy that being to guide to what we have a certain degree of visibility into and revise our outlook over time as we build more signal on business trends and initiatives in our pipeline. And while our near-term revenue and earnings remain quite predictable given our subscription-based model, COVID-19 introduces some uncertainty across the second half of the year. Our business has been resilient over the past few months and we believe our product portfolio uniquely positions us to support the global shift to remote work and remote learning that’s underway. As Drew mentioned earlier, we’re seeing some encouraging top of funnel trends related to both team and individual trial volumes although it’s still early on this front. On the other hand the weakening of foreign currencies relative to the US dollar, as well as lower interest rates could negatively impact our revenue and free cash flow for the remainder of the year if they persist at current levels. And like every other SaaS business today, we need to remain mindful of the broader macroeconomic risks and unpredictability that the second half of the year may bring. With that, let’s move on. For the second quarter of 2020 we expect revenue to be in the range of $463 million to $466 million. On a constant currency basis, we estimate that revenue will be approximately $5 million higher. We expect non-GAAP operating margin to be in the range of 16.5% to 17.5% and diluted weighted average shares outstanding to be in the range of 417 million to 420 million based on our trailing 30-day average share price.

For the full year 2020, we are revising our revenue guidance range, which was previously $1.890 billion to $1.905 billion to $1.880 billion to $1.900 billion to account for FX headwinds introduced by COVID ’19. On a constant currency basis, we estimate that revenue would be approximately $16 million higher for a range of $1.896 billion to $1.916 billion, which is largely consistent with our guidance on last quarter’s earnings call. We continue to expect non-GAAP operating margin to be in the range of 17.5% to 18%. We are revising our free cash flow guidance range, which was previously $475 million to $485 million to $460 million to $470 million to account for FX headwinds and lower interest rates as a result of COVID-19. This range includes one-time spend related to the build-out of our new corporate headquarters, as well as the payout of deal consideration holdback related to our acquisition of HelloSign. Excluding these items, free cash flow #4 #5 Excluding these items, free cash flow would be $510 million to $520 million. Net of FX and interest related adjustments, our free cash flow guidance would have remained consistent with the figures we provided on last quarter’s earnings call or approximately $15 million higher. Finally, we expect 2020 diluted weighted average shares outstanding to be in the range of 419 million to 422 million based on our trailing 30-day average share price. Moving forward, we remain focused on supporting our employees and customers during these unprecedented times. We also remain committed to delivering long-term shareholder value. Like every other company, we’re closely monitoring the evolving macroeconomic environment and while Dropbox is certainly not immune to external pressures, we do feel that we’re uniquely positioned. We’re operating an efficient self-serve driven business, which underpins our strong free cash flow generation. This has enabled us to build a healthy balance sheet with over $1 billion in cash and short-term investments. Looking ahead, while we will certainly continue investing in our business, we’re also committed to driving efficiencies and higher levels of productivity across the Company to execute the long-term targets we outlined on last quarter’s call. We remain focused on generating over $1 billion annual free cash flow by 2024 and achieving our long-term operating margin target of 28% to 30%. As always, our goal is to deliver a healthy balance of growth and profitability and we’re excited about the opportunity ahead. I’ll now turn it back to Drew for closing remarks.

Drew Houston — Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Ajay. In conclusion, I’m proud of our execution in what’s been a challenging environment. We’re in a solid position with a suite of products that facilitate remote and distributed work, a profitable self-serve business model and a healthy balance sheet. On behalf of our management team, I’d like to take a moment to thank our customers, partners and the entire Dropbox team.

With that I’d like to open up the call for Q&A. Operator?

