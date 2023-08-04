Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
DBX Earnings: Dropbox Q2 2023 adj. profit rises on higher revenues
Cloud service provider Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2023, aided by a 9% increase in revenues.
Second-quarter earnings, excluding special items, rose sharply to $0.51 per share from $0.38 per share in the corresponding period of last year. On a reported basis, the net profit was $43.2 million or $0.15 per share in Q2, compared to $62 million or $0.17 per share in the second quarter of 2022.
Revenues increased 9% annually to $622.5 million. The top line benefited from a 4% increase in the number of paying users to 18.04 million.
“As we navigate this period of economic uncertainty, we remain focused on improving the product experience within core Dropbox and creating more value across workflows and AI-driven capabilities,” said Dropbox’s CEO Drew Houston.
Prior Performance
Most Popular
AAPL Earnings: Apple Q3 2023 results beat estimates; sales decline
Gadget giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday said its third-quarter 2023 sales declined modestly from last year. The results came in above the market’s projections. Net sales of the
AMZN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Amazon’s Q2 2023 financial results
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 11% year-over-year to $134.4 billion. Net income was $6.7 billion, or $0.65 per share, compared to
Key takeaways from Kellogg’s (K) Q2 2023 earnings report
Shares of Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) were down on Thursday after the cereal giant delivered mixed results for the second quarter of 2023. The company also raised its outlook for