Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Earnings: Apple (AAPL) Q3 sales up 2%; profit beats estimates
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday said its third-quarter earnings declined despite an increase in revenues. Earnings, however, topped the market’s expectations.
Third-quarter net sales of the Cupertino-based gadget giant rose 2% from last year to $82.9 billion, aided by a 3% increase in the sales of iPhone. The top-line slightly beat the consensus estimates.
In the June quarter, net profit dropped to $19.4 billion or $1.20 per share from $21.7 billion or $1.30 per share in the third quarter of 2021. But it was above Wall Street’s expectations.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Apple’s Q3 2022 results
Apple’s stock has lost about 14% since the beginning of the year. It closed Thursday’s session higher and made further gains in the after-hours following the earnings announcement.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Key highlights from Honeywell’s (HON) Q2 2022 earnings results
Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total sales increased 2% year-over-year to $8.9 billion. Net income attributable to Honeywell was $1.26 billion, or $1.84 per share,
Infographic: Key highlights from Southwest Airlines (LUV) Q2 2022 earnings results
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total operating revenues increased 68% year-over-year to $6.7 billion. Revenues were up 14% compared to the second quarter
Pfizer (PFE) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 47% year-over-year to $27.7 billion. Reported net income rose 78% to $9.9 billion, or $1.73 per