Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Earnings: Apple (AAPL) Q3 sales up 2%; profit beats estimates

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday said its third-quarter earnings declined despite an increase in revenues. Earnings, however, topped the market’s expectations.

Apple Q3 2022 earnings infographic

Third-quarter net sales of the Cupertino-based gadget giant rose 2% from last year to $82.9 billion, aided by a 3% increase in the sales of iPhone. The top-line slightly beat the consensus estimates.

Apple iPhone revenue growth trend

In the June quarter, net profit dropped to $19.4 billion or $1.20 per share from $21.7 billion or $1.30 per share in the third quarter of 2021. But it was above Wall Street’s expectations.

Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Apple’s Q3 2022 results

Apple’s stock has lost about 14% since the beginning of the year. It closed Thursday’s session higher and made further gains in the after-hours following the earnings announcement.

Prior Performance

  • Apple Q2 2022 earnings infographic
  • Apple Q1 2022 earnings infographic
  • Apple Q4 2021 earnings infographic
  • Apple Q3 2021 earnings infographic

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

Key highlights from Honeywell’s (HON) Q2 2022 earnings results

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total sales increased 2% year-over-year to $8.9 billion. Net income attributable to Honeywell was $1.26 billion, or $1.84 per share,

Infographic: Key highlights from Southwest Airlines (LUV) Q2 2022 earnings results

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total operating revenues increased 68% year-over-year to $6.7 billion. Revenues were up 14% compared to the second quarter

Pfizer (PFE) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 47% year-over-year to $27.7 billion. Reported net income rose 78% to $9.9 billion, or $1.73 per

Tags

GadgetsSmartphone

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top