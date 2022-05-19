Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Earnings: Applied Materials (AMAT) Q2 profit, revenue increase
Semiconductor technology company Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) on Thursday reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2022. However, the results missed analysts’ estimates.
Adjusted net income increased to $1.85 per share in the second quarter from $1.63 per share in the same period of 2021. The latest number missed consensus estimates. Net income, including special items, was $1.54 billion or $1.74 per share in the April quarter, compared to $1.33 billion or $1.43 per share last year.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Applied Materials’ Q2 earnings
The positive bottom-line performance reflects a 12% increase in revenues to $6.25 billion, with the core Semiconductor Systems segment accounting for nearly three-fourths of total sales. Analysts were looking for faster top-line growth.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Infographic: Key highlights from Kohl’s Corporation’s (KSS) Q1 2022 earnings results
Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue decreased 4.4% year-over-year to $3.7 billion. Reported net income amounted to $14 million, or $0.11 per share,
Foot Locker (FL) bets on diversification to maintain sales. Is the stock a buy?
Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is a highly sought-after sportswear retailer, offering a wide range of products including sneakers and athletic apparel. Like most traditional store operators, the company is
Cisco (CSCO) Earnings: Q3 2022 profit beats estimates
Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) published third-quarter results Wednesday after the closing bell, reporting higher earnings and flat revenues. Third-quarter adjusted earnings rose to $0.87 per share from $0.83 per