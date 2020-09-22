Categories AlphaGraphs, Cannabis, Earnings
Infographic: Highlights of Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Q4 2020 earnings report
Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) reported a wider loss for the fourth quarter of 2020, hurt by a 5% decrease in revenues. The company’s stock fell sharply during Tuesday’s after-hours trading session soon after the announcement.
The Canada-based medical marijuana company said its loss from continuing operations widened to C$1.86 billion in the fourth quarter from C$136.13 million in the third quarter. The deterioration in the bottom-line performance reflects a 5% decrease in revenues to C$72.1 million.
Looking forward to reading management/analysts’ comments on Q4 results? Stay tuned here for Aurora’s Q4 2020 earnings call transcript
Shares of Aurora Cannabis closed Tuesday’s regular session higher in the New York Stock Exchange but decreased during the extended trading session. The stock, which has been on a losing streak for several months, has lost about 70% so far this year.
