Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Earnings: Facebook (FB) Q4 profit drops and misses Street view; revenue up 20%
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), the parent of social networking platform Facebook, Wednesday said its fourth-quarter earnings decreased despite a double-digit growth in revenues. Earnings also missed analysts’ forecast.
Revenues increased by 20% to $33.67 billion in the fourth quarter, with most of the growth coming from the core advertising segment. Analysts had forecast a slower growth. The top-line benefited from a 5% increase in daily active users. At the end of the quarter, the company had 2.91 billion monthly active users.
Meanwhile, fourth-quarter net profit decreased to $10.3 billion or $3.67 per share from $11.2 billion or $3.88 per share in the same quarter of 2020. Earnings also missed the market’s projection.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings
Facebook’s stock has grown 21% in the past twelve months. It closed Wednesday’s trading higher but declined in the after-hours session following the earnings release.
Prior Performance
Most Popular
Infographic: Highlights of PayPal’s (PYPL) Q4 2021 earnings report
Payment solutions firm PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported higher earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021. The company’s revenues increased 13% during the three-month period. Net revenues rose 13%
GOOG Earnings: All you need to know about Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings results
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 32% year-over-year to $75.3 billion, reflecting strength in advertiser spend and strong consumer online activity
Arcellx readies for $140-mln IPO. Here’s all you need to know
The IPO market is recovering from the slowdown experienced towards the end of 2021, with pharma companies dominating the scene in the early weeks of the new year. Cancer drug