Key metrics from Kimberly-Clark’s (KMB) Q4 2024 earnings results
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Sales were $4.9 billion, down 0.8% from the same period last year. Organic sales were up 2.3%.
Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation decreased 12.2% to $447 million while earnings per share dropped 10.7% to $1.34. Adjusted EPS decreased 0.7% to $1.50.
For fiscal year 2025, KMB expects adjusted EPS to grow at a mid-to-high single-digit rate on a constant-currency basis.
Prior performance
