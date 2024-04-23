Infographic: Key metrics from Kimberly-Clark’s (KMB) Q1 2024 earnings results

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales of $5.1 billion were down 1% year-over-year. Organic sales grew 6%.

Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation grew 14% to $647 million, or $1.91 per share, versus last year. Adjusted EPS rose 20% to $2.01.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects organic net sales to grow mid-single digits and adjusted EPS to grow at a low-teens percentage rate on a constant-currency basis.

Prior performance