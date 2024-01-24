Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Q4 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales remained flat at $5 billion versus the same period a year ago. Organic sales rose 3%.
Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation of $509 million, or $1.50 per share, remained relatively unchanged from last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 2% to $1.51.
For fiscal year 2024, the company expects organic net sales to increase in the low-to-mid single digits. Adjusted EPS is expected to grow in the high single digits on a constant currency basis.
Prior performance
