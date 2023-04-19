Key highlights from U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q1 2023 earnings results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total net revenue increased 28% year-over-year to $7.17 billion.

Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders increased 9% to $1.6 billion while EPS rose 5% to $1.04. Adjusted EPS grew 17% to $1.16.

Average total loans grew nearly 24% to $386.7 billion while average total deposits rose 12% to $510.3 billion year-over-year.