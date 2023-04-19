Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

Key highlights from U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q1 2023 earnings results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total net revenue increased 28% year-over-year to $7.17 billion.

Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders increased 9% to $1.6 billion while EPS rose 5% to $1.04. Adjusted EPS grew 17% to $1.16.

Average total loans grew nearly 24% to $386.7 billion while average total deposits rose 12% to $510.3 billion year-over-year.

Most Popular

Citizens Financial Group (CFG): Q1 2023 Earnings Summary

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) reported total revenue of $2.12 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 29% year-over-year. Net income available to common shareholders rose

Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q1 2023 revenue and earnings increase

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ), a leading financial services company that operates stock exchanges, on Tuesday, announced operating results for the first quarter of 2023. First-quarter net revenues increased by 2%

Infographic: Highlights of Abbott Laboratories’ Q1 2023 results

Healthcare company Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting a decline in net sales and adjusted earnings. First-quarter net sales dropped 18% year-over-year

Tags

Banking

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top