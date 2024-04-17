US Bancorp (USB) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total net revenue decreased 6.4% year-over-year to $6.7 billion.

Net income applicable to US Bancorp common shareholders decreased 24.1% to $1.20 billion and EPS declined 25% to $0.78 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS fell 22.4% to $0.90.

Provision for credit losses was $553 million, compared to $427 million in the same period last year.

Total net charge-offs were $488 million, compared to $373 million last year.

