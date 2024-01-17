Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
US Bancorp (USB) Q4 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total net revenue increased 6.2% year-over-year to $6.76 billion. Adjusted revenue increased 1.7% to $6.8 billion.
Net income applicable to US Bancorp common shareholders decreased 10.2% to $766 million while EPS fell 14% to $0.49 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 17.5% to $0.99.
Average total loan growth was 3.6% and average total deposit growth was 4.3% YoY.
Prior performance
