Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
US Bancorp (USB) reports Q3 earnings. Here’s what you need to know
Financial services company U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) on Wednesday announced operating results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting a decline in net income despite an increase in revenues.
Total net revenue increased 11% from last year to $7.03 billion in the September quarter. At $29.74, book value per share was up 9%.
Net income attributable to shareholders was $1.41 billion or $0.91 per share in Q3, compared to $1.72 billion or $1.16 per share in the same period of 2022. Both average loans and average deposits increased by 12% during the three-month period.
“Third quarter credit quality trends were in line with expectations and we continued to add to our reserve level reflecting prudent assessment of the evolving credit environment. I want to thank all of our employees for their dedication to helping our clients, communities, and shareholders,” said the bank’s CEO Andy Cecere.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
NFLX Earnings: All you need to know about Netflix’s Q3 2023 earnings results
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue increased 7.8% year-over-year to $8.54 billion, beating estimates of $8.53 billion. Net income was $1.67 billion, or $3.73
Infographic: Key highlights from Abbott Laboratories’ (ABT) Q3 2023 earnings results
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 2.6% year-over-year to $10.1 billion. On an organic basis, sales fell 1.5%. Net earnings remained relatively unchanged
MS Infographic: A snapshot of Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2023 earnings report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Wednesday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Net income applicable to shareholders was $2.4 billion or $1.38 per share in