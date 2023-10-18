Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

US Bancorp (USB) reports Q3 earnings. Here’s what you need to know

Financial services company U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) on Wednesday announced operating results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting a decline in net income despite an increase in revenues.

US Bancorp Q3 2023 earnings infographic

Total net revenue increased 11% from last year to $7.03 billion in the September quarter. At $29.74, book value per share was up 9%.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $1.41 billion or $0.91 per share in Q3, compared to $1.72 billion or $1.16 per share in the same period of 2022. Both average loans and average deposits increased by 12% during the three-month period.

“Third quarter credit quality trends were in line with expectations and we continued to add to our reserve level reflecting prudent assessment of the evolving credit environment. I want to thank all of our employees for their dedication to helping our clients, communities, and shareholders,” said the bank’s CEO Andy Cecere.

Prior Performance

  • US Bancorp Q4 2022 earnings infographic

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

NFLX Earnings: All you need to know about Netflix’s Q3 2023 earnings results

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue increased 7.8% year-over-year to $8.54 billion, beating estimates of $8.53 billion. Net income was $1.67 billion, or $3.73

Infographic: Key highlights from Abbott Laboratories’ (ABT) Q3 2023 earnings results

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 2.6% year-over-year to $10.1 billion. On an organic basis, sales fell 1.5%. Net earnings remained relatively unchanged

MS Infographic: A snapshot of Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2023 earnings report

Banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Wednesday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Net income applicable to shareholders was $2.4 billion or $1.38 per share in

Tags

BankingDiversified Banks

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top