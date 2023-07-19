Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

USB Earnings: Highlights of US Bancorp’s Q2 2023 financial results

Financial services company U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) on Wednesday announced operating results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a decline in net income despite a 19% increase in revenues.

US Bancorp Q2 2023 earnings infographicUS Bancorp Q2 2023 earnings infographic

Total net revenue increased 19% from last year to $7.18 billion, mainly reflecting a double-digit increase in net interest income to $4.42 billion. At $30.14, book value per share was up 7%.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $1.28 billion or $0.84 per share, compared to $1.46 billion or $0.99 per share in the same period of 2022. Average loans and average deposits increased by 20% and 9% respectively during the three-month period.

“Our lower net interest margin this quarter reflects both higher levels of cash given debt ceiling concerns as well as higher deposit costs due to the rate environment. Credit quality remains strong, however, we continued to strengthen our balance sheet by increasing our loan loss reserve reflecting prudent credit risk management,” said the bank’s ECEO Andy Cecere.

Prior Performance

  • US Bancorp Q4 2022 earnings infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Infographic: Key highlights from Halliburton’s (HAL) Q2 2023 earnings results

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenue was $5.8 billion compared to $5 billion in the same period a year ago. Net income attributable

GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs’ Q2 2023 earnings results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues were $10.90 billion, down 8% from the same period a year ago, due

What to look for when American Express reports Q2 results this week

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has a history of navigating economic cycles effectively -- the credit card firm has remained largely unaffected by the ongoing macro uncertainties so far. The

Tags

Bankingfinancial servicesMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top