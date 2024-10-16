Key highlights from US Bancorp’s (USB) Q3 2024 earnings results

US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total net revenue decreased 2.4% year-over-year to $6.86 billion.

Net income applicable to US Bancorp common shareholders increased 13% to $1.60 billion, or $1.03 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was down 1.9% to $1.03.

Average total loans and average total deposits were both 0.7% lower than last year.

