Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Earnings: Here’s everything you need to know about Microsoft’s Q4 results

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The tech giant’s cloud business continued to expand during the period.

Microsoft Q4 2023 earnings infographic

The company reported fourth-quarter revenues of $56.2 billion, compared to $51.9 billion in the same period of 2022. Net profit came in at $20.08 billion or $2.69 per share in the June quarter, vs. $16.74 billion or $2.23 per share in the comparable period of last year.

“We remain focused on leading the new AI platform shift, helping customers use the Microsoft Cloud to get the most value out of their digital spend, and driving operating leverage,” said Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella.

Prior Performance

  • Microsoft Q2 2023 earnings infographic
  • Microsoft Q1 2023 earnings infographic
  • Microsoft Q4 2022 earnings infographic

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

Infographic: How Lamb Weston (LW) performed in Q4 2023

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales totaled $1.69 billion, up 47% from the same period a year ago. Net income increased to

Key highlights from Kimberly-Clark’s (KMB) Q2 2023 earnings results

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales were $5.1 billion, up 1% year-over-year. Organic sales grew 5%. Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation decreased 77%

VZ Earnings: Highlights of Verizon’s Q2 2023 financial results

Telecom giant Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) on Tuesday reported a decline in adjusted earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2023. Second-quarter adjusted earnings declined to $1.21 per share

Tags

cloud computingSoftware Services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top