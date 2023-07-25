Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Earnings: Here’s everything you need to know about Microsoft’s Q4 results
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The tech giant’s cloud business continued to expand during the period.
The company reported fourth-quarter revenues of $56.2 billion, compared to $51.9 billion in the same period of 2022. Net profit came in at $20.08 billion or $2.69 per share in the June quarter, vs. $16.74 billion or $2.23 per share in the comparable period of last year.
“We remain focused on leading the new AI platform shift, helping customers use the Microsoft Cloud to get the most value out of their digital spend, and driving operating leverage,” said Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella.
